Shanaya Kapoor: From working as an AD to getting launched by Karan Johar, 5 statements made by the star kid
Shanaya Kapoor is one of the popular star kids of Bollywood. Shanaya is one of paparazzi's favourite star kids and enjoys a huge fan following like her BFFs Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday. Here's a look at five things said by Shanaya Kapoor.
Pinkvilla Desk
Mumbai
Published: March 11, 2020 02:45 pm
Shanaya Kapoor's 5 Interesting statements
The rumours about her Bollywood debut are doing rounds for years now. For the uninitiated, Shanaya has worked as an assistant director on cousin Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming project, i.e. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. And as revealed by dad Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya is prepping up to make her foray into Bollywood. In an interview with Pinkvilla, daddy Sanjay Kapoor spilled beans about his daughter's Bollywood plans and revealed she is doing her acting workshops, her dance classes and other things one needs to do before you take up acting as your career. As we look forward to her debut in Bollywood, here's a look at five things said by Shanaya Kapoor.
On working as an assistant director
In an interview with IANS, Shanaya spilled beans on her experience working as an AD. She said, "After working as an assistant director, I realised how much work goes into making a film." She further mentioned, "I learned so much about camera lenses, close-up shots, how you get into the character, how you shoot an angry scene, and what are the things that actors do on the set."
On why working on the field is the best thing
The star kid revealed that as soon as her school was done, she decided to work as an assistant director rather than doing a three year long acting course. "The best education you get is by being on a film set," she added.
On getting launched by Karan Johar
When asked her if she would want KJo to launch her, Shanaya told IANS, "I mean, yeah! I don't think any actor would say no. He is a family. He is talented and the most amazing director." Shanaya further added she would get emotional if he launches her.
Focusing on career
Shanaya is good friends with Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan. While Ananya already made her debut in Bollywood, Suhana is still studying. The BFFs share the same dream of making it big in the industry. Shanaya added that just like Ananya, she is currently focused on her career.
Career plans
In an interview with a leading daily, Shanaya revealed that though she has not yet finalised any script yet, she is working on all kinds of scripts. Shanaya added that she wants to choose her first film wisely.
