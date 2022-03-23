Shanaya Kapoor's blissful white wardrobe

Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor grabs everyone's attention with her impeccable sense of style. Be it rocking a comfy outfit for a day out or making heads turn at parties with her uber-chic numbers, the diva has cracked the code for all. From glamorous red carpet looks to cosy summer dresses, Shanaya always makes sure to shine in white. The elegance and allure of white are like no other and if you too love this pristine white colour, take inspiration from this fashionista to look beautiful in white outfits.
Photo Credit : Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
The actress is a sucker for bold pantsuit styles. For a birthday bash, Shanaya opted for a gorgeous oversized white pantsuit that looked stunning. She ditched the top and spiced up her glam look by pairing her trouser suit with just a dainty necklace. She left her traces open in tousled waves and donned glam make-up for the party night.
Photo Credit : Rahul Jhangiani/Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya looked classy in a white ruched mini dress. Her crepe dress sported a deep neckline and sheer sleeves. The tie detail at the hem added the sensuous feel of her look. Glam make-up, sleek hairdo, stacked rings, and hoop earrings sealed her look.
Her satin halter neck dress is a winning choice for a luxury dinner date look. The mini dress sported a jewelled chain collar that held the halter-neck wrap over the style design of the dress. She completed the look with tie-up heels and looked glamorous with her wavy hairdo and minimal make-up.
We absolutely loved her drilled strappy dress which sported a laser-cut floral design all over. The horizontal panels of her outfit ended with frills that gave it fun and frisky vibes. She gave her hair a messy look and glammed up with a dewy base, pink pout and a beautiful sun-kissed glow on her face.
For a movie premiere, Shanaya graced the red carpet in a classy white pantsuit. The sassy look came with a tube top, cigarette pants and a blazer. A dewy make-up and centre-parted hair-do complimented her casual yet formal look.