Shanaya Kapoor's gorgeous zero makeup looks prove she is a flawless beauty; See Photos

Shanaya Kapoor is often spotted around the town by the paparazzi and she sets major fashion inspiration for the millennials. Check out the star kid's no makeup looks that prove she is a natural beauty.
3548 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 16
    Shanaya Kapoor's sans makeup looks deserve all your attention

    Shanaya Kapoor is one of the most popular star kids in B-Town. She is a paparazzi favourite and we often get treated with some mind-blowing looks of hers. From a casual street fashion look, party wear to a beach look and a lehenga, she aces every outfit and carries it off with utmost style and elegance. She has also been the talk of the town because of her most anticipated debut in Bollywood. Although her social media account is private, her mother Maheep Kapoor never refrains from giving her fans a sneak peek into her dressing sense which indeed sets fashion goals. The rumours about her Bollywood debut are doing rounds for years now. For the unversed, Shanaya has worked as an assistant director on cousin Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming project, i.e. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. In an interview with IANS, Shanaya spilt beans on her experience working as an AD. She said, "After working as an assistant director, I realised how much work goes into making a film." She further mentioned, "I learned so much about camera lenses, close-up shots, how you get into the character, how you shoot an angry scene, and what are the things that actors do on the set." Shanaya is good friends with Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan. While Ananya already made her debut in Bollywood, Suhana is still studying. The BFFs share the same dream of making it big in the industry. Shanaya added that just like Ananya, she is currently focused on her career. In an interview with a leading daily, Shanaya revealed that though she has not yet finalised any script, she is working on all kinds of scripts. Shanaya added that she wants to choose her first film wisely. She is also a paparazzi favourite and we often get treated with some mind-blowing looks of hers. Take a look at times Shanaya left everyone speechless with her gorgeous zero makeup looks!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 16
    Summer vibes

    Shanaya gives out the perfect summer vibes in her casual look as she sips on her beverage.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 16
    Simply pretty

    She looks amazingly pretty in this sans makeup look as she ties up her hair in plaited ponytails.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 16
    That heart-warming smile will melt your heart

    Shanaya flaunts her beautiful smile in this click!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 16
    Defining elegance

    She manages to look gorgeous in a simple Ganji with track pants and tied up hair and we are envious.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 16
    Fitness on point

    The star kid looks all set to venture into films and we cannot wait for her on-screen debut.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 16
    Candid click

    Shanaya captured in a candid moment by the paparazzi.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 16
    Rocking a monochrome look

    She looks beyond gorgeous as she dons a plain black tee with black and white floral pants!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 16
    Close-ups

    Her skin is truly beyond flawless and this snap is a proof!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 10 / 16
    Spotted out and about

    Throwback to the time Shanaya kept her look simple with a white tee, track pants, chappals and no makeup.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 11 / 16
    When she spoke about working on-field

    The star kid revealed that as soon as her school was done, she decided to work as an assistant director rather than doing a three-year-long acting course. "The best education you get is by being on a film set," she added.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 12 / 16
    On being launched by Karan Johar

    When asked if she would want KJo to launch her, Shanaya told IANS, "I mean, yeah! I don't think any actor would say no. He is a family. He is talented and the most amazing director." Shanaya further added she would get emotional if he launches her.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 13 / 16
    To another day in Paris

    When Shanaya was clicked in between her meals during her Paris holidays.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 16
    Beauty personified

    This picture defines beauty and elegance and there's no denying that.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 16
    Jahaan turns photographer

    Here's a click of the star kid with her mom clicked by her younger brother Jahaan Kapoor.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 16 / 16
    Family snaps are the best

    We cannot take our eyes off the millennial in this family selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

