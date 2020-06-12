Shanaya Kapoor's gorgeous zero makeup looks prove she is a flawless beauty; See Photos

1 / 16

Shanaya Kapoor's sans makeup looks deserve all your attention

Shanaya Kapoor is one of the most popular star kids in B-Town. She is a paparazzi favourite and we often get treated with some mind-blowing looks of hers. From a casual street fashion look, party wear to a beach look and a lehenga, she aces every outfit and carries it off with utmost style and elegance. She has also been the talk of the town because of her most anticipated debut in Bollywood. Although her social media account is private, her mother Maheep Kapoor never refrains from giving her fans a sneak peek into her dressing sense which indeed sets fashion goals. The rumours about her Bollywood debut are doing rounds for years now. For the unversed, Shanaya has worked as an assistant director on cousin Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming project, i.e. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. In an interview with IANS, Shanaya spilt beans on her experience working as an AD. She said, "After working as an assistant director, I realised how much work goes into making a film." She further mentioned, "I learned so much about camera lenses, close-up shots, how you get into the character, how you shoot an angry scene, and what are the things that actors do on the set." Shanaya is good friends with Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan. While Ananya already made her debut in Bollywood, Suhana is still studying. The BFFs share the same dream of making it big in the industry. Shanaya added that just like Ananya, she is currently focused on her career. In an interview with a leading daily, Shanaya revealed that though she has not yet finalised any script, she is working on all kinds of scripts. Shanaya added that she wants to choose her first film wisely. She is also a paparazzi favourite and we often get treated with some mind-blowing looks of hers. Take a look at times Shanaya left everyone speechless with her gorgeous zero makeup looks!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani