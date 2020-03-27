Coronavirus updates
Shanaya Kapoor's UNSEEN moments with her BFF are an absolute treat to the eyes; See Photos

Check out these unseen photos of star kid Shanaya Kapoor with her girl best friend which will brighten up your feed instantly,
3041 reads Mumbai Updated: March 27, 2020 10:33 am
  • 1 / 11
    Shanaya Kapoor's unseen photos with her girl bestie

    Shanaya Kapoor is undoubtedly a star kid whose debut movie is something everyone is looking forward to. The 20-year-old who has started prepping herself has proved that she is a hard worker when it comes to her talent, Shanaya is already working as an assistant director for her elder sister actress Janhvi Kapoor's movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Shanaya who would often be spotted post her dance sessions in the city and her beauty looks are just effortlessly without any makeup. The star kid who is best friends with Suhana Khan and actress Ananya Panday with whom she has grown up has yet another bestie too, yes! Her name is Natallia Aroraa and she is currently pursuing her higher studies in London. Today have a look at these unseen photos of Shanaya with her best friend Natallia Aroraa.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Never wasting that selfie time

    The duo skillfully click a sunkissed selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Always got your back my bestie

    Shanaya and her best friend get a candid picture amidst their conversation.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Party nights are always more fun with your best friend

    The two glam up for their fun party night and we love their outfits and beauty looks.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Shanaya giving away fashion goals already

    Slaying red on red like a professional.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Holidays in Bali

    Shanaya with her best friend and closest knit of pals in Bali.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    We know whats better than one bestie

    Two is better than one any day! And we love the colour coordination here.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Blurry nights with each other

    Both Shanaya and Natallia can't stop beaming and we really want to be a part of this joke.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Never compromising on photos and poses

    We are really keen on knowing the secret behind the glow of their faces

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Fun nights with besties

    Shanaya with her best and close knit of friends in the city.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Fashion game on point

    Just like her sisters, Shanaya too slays in her fashion statements.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

