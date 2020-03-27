Shanaya Kapoor's UNSEEN moments with her BFF are an absolute treat to the eyes; See Photos

1 / 11

Shanaya Kapoor's unseen photos with her girl bestie

Shanaya Kapoor is undoubtedly a star kid whose debut movie is something everyone is looking forward to. The 20-year-old who has started prepping herself has proved that she is a hard worker when it comes to her talent, Shanaya is already working as an assistant director for her elder sister actress Janhvi Kapoor's movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Shanaya who would often be spotted post her dance sessions in the city and her beauty looks are just effortlessly without any makeup. The star kid who is best friends with Suhana Khan and actress Ananya Panday with whom she has grown up has yet another bestie too, yes! Her name is Natallia Aroraa and she is currently pursuing her higher studies in London. Today have a look at these unseen photos of Shanaya with her best friend Natallia Aroraa.

Photo Credit : Instagram