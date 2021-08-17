Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Simu Liu, Awkwafina and more at star-studded red carpet premiere

1 / 6

Simu Liu aka Shang-Chi at the red carpet event

Marvel's much-awaited film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is all set to hit the screens next month in theatres, the film recently held its star-studded red carpet premiere that saw the film's lead stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Ronny Chieng, Fala Chen among others arriving in style. The lead star of the film and Marvel's first Asian superhero, Simu Liu made a dapper appearance as he wore a black tuxedo. Also stealing the show at the premiere was Awkwafina who rocked a gorgeous pantsuit. In the upcoming Marvel film, Awkwafina who has previously starred in films such as Crazy Rich Asians and The Farewell stars in the role of Katy who is a friend to Shang-Chi's character. Other film stars in attendance were Meng'er Zhang who plays Shang-Chi's estranged sister in the film. The premiere event also saw other Daniel Dae Kim make an appearance. Academy-Award-winning director of Nomadland, Chloe Zhao who has worked on Marvel's other film, Eternals also attended the red carpet premiere of Shang-Chi. Marvel head Kevin Feige was also seen at the event. Another show stealer at the red carpet event also turned out to be Minari star, Alan Kim who made a rather cute appearance.

Photo Credit : Getty Images