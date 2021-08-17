Advertisement
Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Simu Liu, Awkwafina and more at star-studded red carpet premiere

Marvel's upcoming film, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings recently had its red carpet premiere in LA. Take a look at the photos of the lead cast and more from the event.
9848 reads Mumbai Updated: August 17, 2021 02:16 pm
    Simu Liu makes red carpet appearance at Shang-Chi premiere

    Simu Liu aka Shang-Chi at the red carpet event

    Marvel's much-awaited film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is all set to hit the screens next month in theatres, the film recently held its star-studded red carpet premiere that saw the film's lead stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Ronny Chieng, Fala Chen among others arriving in style. The lead star of the film and Marvel's first Asian superhero, Simu Liu made a dapper appearance as he wore a black tuxedo. Also stealing the show at the premiere was Awkwafina who rocked a gorgeous pantsuit. In the upcoming Marvel film, Awkwafina who has previously starred in films such as Crazy Rich Asians and The Farewell stars in the role of Katy who is a friend to Shang-Chi's character. Other film stars in attendance were Meng'er Zhang who plays Shang-Chi's estranged sister in the film. The premiere event also saw other Daniel Dae Kim make an appearance. Academy-Award-winning director of Nomadland, Chloe Zhao who has worked on Marvel's other film, Eternals also attended the red carpet premiere of Shang-Chi. Marvel head Kevin Feige was also seen at the event. Another show stealer at the red carpet event also turned out to be Minari star, Alan Kim who made a rather cute appearance.

    Awkwafina at Shang-Chi premiere red carpet event

    Awkwafina flashes her dazzling smile at the premiere

    Awkwafina who is also stepping into the world of Marvel for the first time with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, made a stunning appearance on the red carpet as she flashed her big smile and waved at the cameras.

    Daniel Dae Kim and Chloe Zhao at the premiere event

    Daniel Dae Kim and Chloe Zhao attend Shang-Chi premiere

    Actor Daniel Dae Kim and director Chloe Zhao were also clicked attending the Marvel film's premiere. While Dae Kim went for a suited-up look, the Oscar-winning director graced the red carpet in a casual avatar sporting denims.

    Fala Chen clicked on the red carpet at Shang-Chi premiere in LA

    Fala Chen made a stunning appearance at the event

    Fala Chen made heads turn with a stunning look as she wore a gorgeous pink off-shoulder gown by Giorgio Armani Privé at the LA premiere. Fala Chen essays the role of Jiang Li, wife of Wenwu and the mother of Shang-Chi in the Marvel film.

    Ronny Chieng, Alan Kim at the Shang-Chi premiere in LA

    Minari star Alan Kim and Ronny Chieng clicked on the red carpet

    Minari's Alan Kim was the cutest red carpet attendee at the Marvel film's premiere. Also, actor-comedian, Ronny Chieng who plays a supporting role of Shang-Chi's friend Jon Jon in the film was clicked at the premiere sporting a white tuxedo.

    Ben Kingsley and his wife attend Shang-Chi premiere

    Ben Kingsley and wife Daniela Lavender turn up in a glamorous look

    Veteran actor Ben Kingsley and his wife Daniela Lavender posed at the red carpet premiere of the Marvel film sporting rather glamorous looks. While the 77-year-old actor wore a classic black suit, his wife wore a stunning white gown with a plunging neckline.

