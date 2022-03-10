Sharon Stone Birthday: 5 times the actress stunned on the red carpet

Sharon Stone is one of Hollywood's most accomplished and radiant movie beauties in the last 40 years. Stone made her cinematic debut in 1980 with a cameo in Woody Allen's Stardust Memories and has since gone on to work with some of the industry's best filmmakers. Wes Craven, Paul Verhoeven, Phillip Noyce, Sami Raimi, Martin Scorsese, Steven Soderbergh, and many more have collaborated with her. However, the actress have all eyes on her whenever she makes a red carpet entrance. On her 64th birthday today, let's take a look back at her best red carpet looks.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Sharon Stone attended the Los Angeles premiere of A24's ‘The Tragedy Of Macbeth’ held at DGA Theater Complex on Thursday (December 16) in California
2021 was all about a fun ride for Sharon Stone fashion wise. Her most fashionable look came at the 2021 Zurich Film Festival held at Kino Corso
Sharon Stone attended the 5th Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health on Thursday (September 23, 2021) in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.
Sharon Stone attended Jessica Chastain’s ‘The Eyes Of Tammy Faye’ New York premiere held at the SVA Theater on Tuesday (September 14).
Sharon Stone attended the ‘OSS 117: From Africa With Love’ premiere, which also served as the closing ceremony for the 2021 Cannes Film Festival