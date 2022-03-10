Sharon Stone Birthday: 5 times the actress stunned on the red carpet

Published on Mar 10, 2022
   
    Happy Birthday Sharon Stone

    Sharon Stone is one of Hollywood's most accomplished and radiant movie beauties in the last 40 years. Stone made her cinematic debut in 1980 with a cameo in Woody Allen's Stardust Memories and has since gone on to work with some of the industry's best filmmakers. Wes Craven, Paul Verhoeven, Phillip Noyce, Sami Raimi, Martin Scorsese, Steven Soderbergh, and many more have collaborated with her. However, the actress have all eyes on her whenever she makes a red carpet entrance. On her 64th birthday today, let's take a look back at her best red carpet looks.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Sharon Stone at ‘The Tragedy Of Macbeth’ LA Premiere

    Sharon Stone attended the Los Angeles premiere of A24's ‘The Tragedy Of Macbeth’ held at DGA Theater Complex on Thursday (December 16) in California

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Sharon Stone at Zurich Film Festival

    2021 was all about a fun ride for Sharon Stone fashion wise. Her most fashionable look came at the 2021 Zurich Film Festival held at Kino Corso

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Sharon Stone at 5th Monte-Carlo Gala

    Sharon Stone attended the 5th Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health on Thursday (September 23, 2021) in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Sharon Stone at ‘The Eyes Of Tammy Faye’ New York Premiere

    Sharon Stone attended Jessica Chastain’s ‘The Eyes Of Tammy Faye’ New York premiere held at the SVA Theater on Tuesday (September 14).

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Sharon Stone at Cannes Film Festival Premiere

    Sharon Stone attended the ‘OSS 117: From Africa With Love’ premiere, which also served as the closing ceremony for the 2021 Cannes Film Festival

    Photo Credit : Getty Images