MTV VMAs 2021: 6 stunning PHOTOS from the award show which are too interesting to be missed out on

MTV Video Music Awards 2021 witnessed mind-blowing performances, most of which have mesmerized the audience both present at the Barclays Centre and the ones watching online. The performer's list from the main event included Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo, Kacey Musgraves, Normani, Foo Fighters, Chloe, The Kid LAROI, Ozuna, Travis Barker, Machine Gun Kelly, and Twenty One Pilots.
This year, Travis Barker, Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean, Ashanti, Avril Lavigne, Billie Eilish, Billy Porter, Conor McGregor, 50 Cent, Cyndi Lauper, Fat Joe, Hailey Bieber, Halle Bailey, Ja Rule, Lance Bass, Megan Fox, Nick Lachey, Rita Ora, and Simone Biles were also witnessed presenting at the award show. Megan and Kourtney Kardashian had been present at the ceremony to support their fellow 'baby daddies' Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker. Other highlights included the award distribution which left Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber, and many others with smiles on their faces.
While the award show definitely proved to be a big hit despite COVID-19 restrictions, and fans and artists left for home happy. We have curated a gallery with some of the most interesting photos from the ceremony, which left quite an impression on the audience. Take a look:
Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES
Two of the firsts to arrive, Shawn Mendes and Lil Nas X really bonded well at the red carpet event of MTV VMAs 2021. Shawn and Lil Nas X looked amazing in their outfits and didn't forget to take pictures with each other while their fans gushed about their individual styling.
The audience at MTV VMAs 2021 also witnessed a shirtless Lil Nas X, while he was performing his songs on the stage. Lil Nas X had the perfect energy while performing his songs, and looks super amazing.
Yes, Doja Cat was witnessed flying during her performance! Doja had quite a lot of responsibilities at this year's VMAs as she was performing as well as hosting. Her performance was spectacular and so was her debut as an award show host.
Seemed like Shawn Mendes had the time of his life performing at MTV VMAs 2021. In this picture, Shawn can be witnessed interacting with his fans and the audience at VMAs, and this picture really summarizes the love and support that Mendes' fans shower towards him.
Normani's VMAs performance has been the talk of the town. The singer has definitely raised the bar for future performers at the award show, and we have loved it.