MTV VMAs 2021: 6 stunning PHOTOS from the award show which are too interesting to be missed out on

1 / 6

Breathtaking photos from MTV VMAs 2021

MTV Video Music Awards 2021 witnessed mind-blowing performances, most of which have mesmerized the audience both present at the Barclays Centre and the ones watching online. The performer's list from the main event included Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo, Kacey Musgraves, Normani, Foo Fighters, Chloe, The Kid LAROI, Ozuna, Travis Barker, Machine Gun Kelly, and Twenty One Pilots. This year, Travis Barker, Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean, Ashanti, Avril Lavigne, Billie Eilish, Billy Porter, Conor McGregor, 50 Cent, Cyndi Lauper, Fat Joe, Hailey Bieber, Halle Bailey, Ja Rule, Lance Bass, Megan Fox, Nick Lachey, Rita Ora, and Simone Biles were also witnessed presenting at the award show. Megan and Kourtney Kardashian had been present at the ceremony to support their fellow 'baby daddies' Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker. Other highlights included the award distribution which left Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber, and many others with smiles on their faces. While the award show definitely proved to be a big hit despite COVID-19 restrictions, and fans and artists left for home happy. We have curated a gallery with some of the most interesting photos from the ceremony, which left quite an impression on the audience. Take a look:

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES