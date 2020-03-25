Coronavirus updates
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's CANDID moments are too cute for words; See PHOTOS

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are one of the 'IT' couples in the world. They are widely adored and are popular for their sparkling chemistry. Check out their candid moments.
1520 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been the talk of the town ever since they made their relationship official. The pop singers have been seen together at events since 2015. However, they were just friends back then. However, they did share an amazing chemistry and the fans rooted for them. In November 2015, the duo released “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” which did very well and garnered immense love from the audience. After quite a few more supportive comments towards each other, public appearances and more, the chemistry became quite visible. The couple then launched a song together "Senorita" in 2019 which went on to become a massive hit and sparked the rumours of a probable relationship. Soon after, they made their relationship official and are till date amongst the cutest and most loved couples in the world. They are often spotted together at events and other public appearances and never fail to set some major couple goals. On that note, check out the couple's candid moments which are hard to miss.

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 2 / 8
    The couple is too cute for words and this picture is a proof.

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 3 / 8
    Shawn and Camila are deep in love and their pictures are truly adorable.

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 4 / 8
    We cannot get over their sparkling chemistry.

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 5 / 8
    They keep all their love in this pic and we are in awe.

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 6 / 8
    We love this happy picture of the couple!

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 7 / 8
    They are truly made for each other and there is no denying that.

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 8 / 8
    This is indeed a picture perfect.

    Photo Credit : Getty

