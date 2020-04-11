Share your Lockdown Story
Home
/
Photos
/
Shawn Mendes
/
Shawn Mendes to Ariana Grande: International artists and their iconic style statements that are hard to miss

Shawn Mendes to Ariana Grande: International artists and their iconic style statements that are hard to miss

Check out these signature style statements of popular global artists from Shawn Mendes' lucky colour to Ariana Grande's classic ponytail.
4416 reads Mumbai Updated: April 11, 2020 01:21 pm
  • 1 / 6
    International singers and artists are known for these classic style statements

    International singers and artists are known for these classic style statements

    Selena Gomez's latest music video is breaking the internet. The singer-actress created a storm on the internet with her song "Boyfriend". She hilariously even took a dig at her exes by comparing them to toads in the music video. Her song "Souvenir "convinced fans that it was about the Weeknd. The "Blinding Lights" singer and Selena dated for about 10 months in 2017, before she broke up with him reportedly because of Justin Bieber. Selena has in the past been a part of several controversies when she released some lyrics and music videos revealing the emotional aspect of her relationships especially with her ex, Justin Bieber. She had once shared that "I maybe had a first love and had my heartbroken, but reflecting on it, I don't think that was love. I think as I'm getting older and having more in-depth relationships, maybe I'll experience it. At the moment, I don't know, exactly, if I've been in love. Everywhere you go you hear things that are untrue. You've just got to learn that if I don't say it, physically out of my mouth, on camera, it's not true." Her lyrics and music videos are often connected to her life and have now become a trademark of her songs. Gomez is also known for her fashion sense, her hairstyles among other things. Even iconic star Elvis Presley was known for his signature hairstyle. Ariana Grande is known for her sleek straight hair and high ponytail. There are several other music artists who are globally renowned and are known for their trademark styles. Today have a look at them.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 2 / 6
    Marshmello

    Marshmello

    Marshmello is never seen without his iconic mellow helmet. He is a popular American DJ and has even collaborated with King Khan for a music video.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 3 / 6
    The Weeknd

    The Weeknd

    The Canadian singer is known for his iconic afro hair and is never seen without a blazer, tuxedo or jacket.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 4 / 6
    Ariana Grande

    Ariana Grande

    The "Love Me Harder" singer's style consists of her signature sleek high and long ponytail. The singer shared" The pony has also gone through an evolution, and I’m proud of that. … I mean, it’s like a Victoria’s Secret angel without angel wings. It’s still her without them, but when she’s with them it’s like, ‘Ohh, I get it, she’s an angel’.”

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 5 / 6
    DJ Snake

    DJ Snake

    DJ Snake is known for his extremely short hairstyle and you will never find him without his sunglasses even during concerts at night.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes

    Hitmaker singer Shawn Mendes has always been seen either wearing white or a vest for his on-stage performances.

    Photo Credit : getty images

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

PHOTOS: 6 Times Aryan Khan aced the fashion game like a pro
PHOTOS: 6 Times Aryan Khan aced the fashion game like a pro
Best of the Week: From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan\'s throwback photo to Kiara Advani\'s selfie
Best of the Week: From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan's throwback photo to Kiara Advani's selfie
From Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt, celebs who gave us a glimpse into their \'work from home\'
From Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt, celebs who gave us a glimpse into their 'work from home'
From Suhana Khan to Aarav Bhatia, star kids and their hilarious Instagram bios will leave you in splits
From Suhana Khan to Aarav Bhatia, star kids and their hilarious Instagram bios will leave you in splits
Himanshi Khurana\'s 8 gorgeous desi looks will give you the style inspiration for this wedding season
Himanshi Khurana's 8 gorgeous desi looks will give you the style inspiration for this wedding season
From Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma, 10 photos of celebs that perfectly sum up the quarantine days
From Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma, 10 photos of celebs that perfectly sum up the quarantine days

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement