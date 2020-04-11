Shawn Mendes to Ariana Grande: International artists and their iconic style statements that are hard to miss

1 / 6

International singers and artists are known for these classic style statements

Selena Gomez's latest music video is breaking the internet. The singer-actress created a storm on the internet with her song "Boyfriend". She hilariously even took a dig at her exes by comparing them to toads in the music video. Her song "Souvenir "convinced fans that it was about the Weeknd. The "Blinding Lights" singer and Selena dated for about 10 months in 2017, before she broke up with him reportedly because of Justin Bieber. Selena has in the past been a part of several controversies when she released some lyrics and music videos revealing the emotional aspect of her relationships especially with her ex, Justin Bieber. She had once shared that "I maybe had a first love and had my heartbroken, but reflecting on it, I don't think that was love. I think as I'm getting older and having more in-depth relationships, maybe I'll experience it. At the moment, I don't know, exactly, if I've been in love. Everywhere you go you hear things that are untrue. You've just got to learn that if I don't say it, physically out of my mouth, on camera, it's not true." Her lyrics and music videos are often connected to her life and have now become a trademark of her songs. Gomez is also known for her fashion sense, her hairstyles among other things. Even iconic star Elvis Presley was known for his signature hairstyle. Ariana Grande is known for her sleek straight hair and high ponytail. There are several other music artists who are globally renowned and are known for their trademark styles. Today have a look at them.

Photo Credit : getty images