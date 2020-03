1 / 6

Celebrities who have come forward to help fight Coronavirus

As cases of COVID 19 start rising world wide, several major countries are taking big steps towards their people to keep them safe and sound and medical officers, doctors have been working day in and day out to fight against the deadly virus. Due to the outbreak of the virus and preventive measures several organizations, schools and colleges have been temporarily shut down. Legendary actor Superstar Rajinikanth has donated Rs 50 lakh for the daily wage workers of the South Indian film industry in this hard time. International singer Shawn Mendes donated USD 175k to fight coronavirus outbreak. Have a look at these generous and kind celebs who have done their bit to fight back this deadly disease.

Photo Credit : Instagram