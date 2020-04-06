#MyCoronaStory
Home
/
Photos
/
Shaza Morani
/
Shaza Morani: From being an AD to dating Shraddha Kapoor's cousin, things you need to know about the celeb

Shaza Morani: From being an AD to dating Shraddha Kapoor's cousin, things you need to know about the celeb

After Kanika Kapoor, the second Indian celebrity to be found positive for Coronavirus is director Shaza Morani who is the daughter of ace producer Karim Morani. Here's all you need to know about her.
1738 reads Mumbai Updated: April 6, 2020 01:34 pm
  • 1 / 6
    Shaza Morani's interesting facts

    Shaza Morani's interesting facts

    After Kanika Kapoor, the second Indian celebrity to be tested positive for the COVID 19 virus is Shaza Morani. Daughter of producer Karim Morani's younger daughter was tested positive post her return from Australia. Coronavirus outbreak is increasing day by day. The outbreak has terribly affected schools, colleges, and the Indian Economy. A lot of movies have pushed their release dates, shoots have been canceled and Bollywood actors have been using this quarantine time to do other things at home. Due to the shut down of various schools and colleges, a lot of star kids have returned back to the city for safety measures. Until now more details about the people she came in contact with post her return is not out yet. Shaza who has earlier worked as an Assistant Director in films like 'Always Kabhi Kabhi' and 'Happy New Year'.Well here are some other interesting facts about the celeb.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Meet her sister actress Zoa Morani

    Meet her sister actress Zoa Morani

    Yes, she is the younger sister of actress Zoa Morani of Always Kabhi Kabhi fame.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    She is a student of this prestigious college

    She is a student of this prestigious college

    The filmmaker completed a course in film direction from Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Shaza has been an AD for two movies

    Shaza has been an AD for two movies

    Shaza has also worked as Assistant Director in films like 'Always Kabhi Kabhi' and 'Happy New Year'.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Meet her father's best friend

    Meet her father's best friend

    Her father is best friends with none other than King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    She is dating Priyank Sharma

    She is dating Priyank Sharma

    Yes she is dating actress Padmini Kolhapure's son .

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

PHOTOS: Salman Khan reveals his inner child as he has fun with niece and nephews
PHOTOS: Salman Khan reveals his inner child as he has fun with niece and nephews
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor: 6 Casual outfit ideas to steal from the stylish sisters, Check PHOTOS
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor: 6 Casual outfit ideas to steal from the stylish sisters, Check PHOTOS
PHOTOS: Ananya Panday, dad Chunky Panday & others light candles to express solidarity with #9baje9minute call
PHOTOS: Ananya Panday, dad Chunky Panday & others light candles to express solidarity with #9baje9minute call
7 Photos of BFFs Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday that speak volumes about their friendship
7 Photos of BFFs Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday that speak volumes about their friendship
Mahesh Babu to Allu Arjun: Interesting quotes made by South stars about their children
Mahesh Babu to Allu Arjun: Interesting quotes made by South stars about their children
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor: 5 Lehenga ideas to steal from the stunning sisters; Check PHOTOS
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor: 5 Lehenga ideas to steal from the stunning sisters; Check PHOTOS

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement