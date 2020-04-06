/
/
/
Shaza Morani: From being an AD to dating Shraddha Kapoor's cousin, things you need to know about the celeb
Shaza Morani: From being an AD to dating Shraddha Kapoor's cousin, things you need to know about the celeb
After Kanika Kapoor, the second Indian celebrity to be found positive for Coronavirus is director Shaza Morani who is the daughter of ace producer Karim Morani. Here's all you need to know about her.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
1738 reads
Mumbai
Updated: April 6, 2020 01:34 pm
-
1 / 6
-
2 / 6
-
3 / 6
-
4 / 6
-
5 / 6
-
6 / 6
Add new comment