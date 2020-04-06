Shaza Morani: From being an AD to dating Shraddha Kapoor's cousin, things you need to know about the celeb

1 / 6

Shaza Morani's interesting facts

After Kanika Kapoor, the second Indian celebrity to be tested positive for the COVID 19 virus is Shaza Morani. Daughter of producer Karim Morani's younger daughter was tested positive post her return from Australia. Coronavirus outbreak is increasing day by day. The outbreak has terribly affected schools, colleges, and the Indian Economy. A lot of movies have pushed their release dates, shoots have been canceled and Bollywood actors have been using this quarantine time to do other things at home. Due to the shut down of various schools and colleges, a lot of star kids have returned back to the city for safety measures. Until now more details about the people she came in contact with post her return is not out yet. Shaza who has earlier worked as an Assistant Director in films like 'Always Kabhi Kabhi' and 'Happy New Year'.Well here are some other interesting facts about the celeb.

Photo Credit : Instagram