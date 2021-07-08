Advertisement
  4. From Shefali Shah to Sonali Kulkarni: Female actors cast as the 'mother' of male actors elder than them

From Shefali Shah to Sonali Kulkarni: Female actors cast as the 'mother' of male actors elder than them

It have often been noticed that female actors in Bollywood are typecasted and are often seen playing the character of a “mother” to actors elder than them in real life. Read ahead to take a look.
19204 reads Mumbai Updated: July 9, 2021 09:42 am
    Female actors who played “mother” to male actors elder than them

    Bollywood is one of the biggest film industries in the world. The movies made in this industry are on a very large scale. But, an artist’s career in any entertainment industry is very unstable. Especially when it comes to female actors, their age and the way they maintain themselves decides the type of characters they will be offered to play on-screen. The female actors have many times spoken about being typecasted and only getting offered to play the character of mothers after a certain age. It has often been noticed that female actors, despite playing many female-centric characters are asked to play the role of a “mother” after they complete a certain age. Here are the names of some of the popular female actors who have portrayed the character of a mother to male actors who are elder to them in real life. Read ahead to take a look.

    Shefali Shah

    Shefali Shah, 33-years-old at the time, portrayed Akshay Kumar’s mother in Waqt: The Race Against Time. The actor was 38 at the time.

    Sheeba Chaddha

    When Sheeba Chaddha was 46, she was played the mother of Shah Rukh Khan in Zero, who was already 53 at the time.

    Rohini Hattangadi

    Rohini Hattangadi at 35 played the mother of Amitabh Bachchan, who was 48, in Agneepath.

    Anushka Shetty

    Anushka Shetty at 36 was cast to play the character of Prabhas’ mother in the classic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, while the South star was 38 himself.

    Sonali Kulkarni

    Sonali Kulkarni, 44 years at the time, played Salman Khan’s mother in Bharat, when he was 53 at the time.

