Ahead of Delhi Crime S2’s release, take a look at Shefali Shah’s 10 best performances; PHOTOS

Published on Aug 25, 2022 08:47 AM IST   |  492
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 11
    Shefali Shah's 10 best performances

    Shefali Shah's 10 best performances

    Shefali Shah is undoubtedly one of the most talented and versatile actors in showbiz. In her career spanning over two decades, Shah has showcased her acting mettle and range through several memorable performances. She has experimented with every medium be it television, films, or web series. Her expressive eyes, strong hold over language, and believable performances have earned her loads of critical acclaim and love from the audience. Shefali is now gearing up for her upcoming web show Delhi Crime Season 2. Ahead of that, let’s take a look at her 10 best performances till date!

    Photo Credit : Shefali Shah Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    shefali shah in monsoon wedding

    Ria Verma - Monsoon Wedding

    In Mira Nair’s 2001 film Monsoon Wedding, Shefali Shah played the role of Ria Verma. She shared screen space with the likes of Naseeruddin Shah, Rajat Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, and more. It is considered her breakthrough film.

    Photo Credit : Criterion Collection YouTube

  • 3 / 11
    shefali shah in juice

    Manju Singh - Juice

    In this short film written and directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Shefali plays the role of a homemaker Manju Singh.

    Photo Credit : LargeShortFilms YouTube

  • 4 / 11
    shefali shah in dil dhadakne do

    Neelam Mehra - Dil Dhadakne Do

    Shefali steals the spotlight as Neelam Mehra in Zoya Akhtar’s 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do, where she features alongside Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Ranveer Singh.

    Photo Credit : Excel Entertainment/ YouTube

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 11
    shefali shah in jalsa

    Ruksana - Jalsa

    Jalsa is one of Shefali’s latest releases, where she shares the screen with Vidya Balan. In this mystery drama directed by Suresh Triveni, Shefali is seen playing the role of a domestic help.

    Photo Credit : Prime Video India / YouTube

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 11
    shefali shah in darlings

    Shamshunissa - Darlings

    Darlings is a dark comedy directed by Jasmeet K Reen and backed by Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions and SRK and Gauri’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Here, Shefali essays the role of Alia’s on-screen mother Shamshunissa.

    Photo Credit : Netflix India/ YouTube

  • 7 / 11
    Shefali Shah in Hasratein

    Savi - Hasratein

    Shefali won the Zee Woman of The Year Award in 1997 for playing the role of middle-aged Saavi in the television show Hasratein.

    Photo Credit : Ashaevents/ YouTube

  • 8 / 11
    Shefali Shah in Lakshmi

    Jyothi - Lakshmi

    In this 2014 film about child prostitution and human trafficking, Shefali plays a brothel madam named Jyothi.

    Photo Credit : Pen Movies/ YouTube

    • Advertisement
  • 9 / 11
    Shefali Shah in Satya

    Pyari Mhatre - Satya

    The actress won Star Screen Award Best Supporting Actress and the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Pyari Mhatre in the 1998 film Satya co-starring Manoj Bajpayee.

    Photo Credit : B4U Plus/ YouTube

  • 10 / 11
    Shefali Shah in Gandhi, My Father

    Kasturba Gandhi - Gandhi, My Father

    In this film about Gandhi’s relationship with his son Harilal, Shefali is seen portraying the role of Kasturba Gandhi.

    Photo Credit : Mzaalo Big Picture/ YouTube

  • 11 / 11
    Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime

    DCP Vartika Chaturvedi - Delhi Crime

    And lastly, in the International Emmy Award-winning series Delhi Crime, Shefali Shah aces the role of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi.

    Photo Credit : Netflix India/ YouTube