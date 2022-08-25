Ahead of Delhi Crime S2’s release, take a look at Shefali Shah’s 10 best performances; PHOTOS

Shefali Shah is undoubtedly one of the most talented and versatile actors in showbiz. In her career spanning over two decades, Shah has showcased her acting mettle and range through several memorable performances. She has experimented with every medium be it television, films, or web series. Her expressive eyes, strong hold over language, and believable performances have earned her loads of critical acclaim and love from the audience. Shefali is now gearing up for her upcoming web show Delhi Crime Season 2. Ahead of that, let’s take a look at her 10 best performances till date!
In Mira Nair’s 2001 film Monsoon Wedding, Shefali Shah played the role of Ria Verma. She shared screen space with the likes of Naseeruddin Shah, Rajat Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, and more. It is considered her breakthrough film.
In this short film written and directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Shefali plays the role of a homemaker Manju Singh.
Shefali steals the spotlight as Neelam Mehra in Zoya Akhtar’s 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do, where she features alongside Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Ranveer Singh.
Jalsa is one of Shefali’s latest releases, where she shares the screen with Vidya Balan. In this mystery drama directed by Suresh Triveni, Shefali is seen playing the role of a domestic help.
Darlings is a dark comedy directed by Jasmeet K Reen and backed by Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions and SRK and Gauri’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Here, Shefali essays the role of Alia’s on-screen mother Shamshunissa.
Shefali won the Zee Woman of The Year Award in 1997 for playing the role of middle-aged Saavi in the television show Hasratein.
In this 2014 film about child prostitution and human trafficking, Shefali plays a brothel madam named Jyothi.
The actress won Star Screen Award Best Supporting Actress and the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Pyari Mhatre in the 1998 film Satya co-starring Manoj Bajpayee.
In this film about Gandhi’s relationship with his son Harilal, Shefali is seen portraying the role of Kasturba Gandhi.
And lastly, in the International Emmy Award-winning series Delhi Crime, Shefali Shah aces the role of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi.