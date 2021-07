1 / 6

Shefali Shah’s best onscreen characters

Shefali Shah, born on July 20, 1972, is a popular name in the Indian entertainment industry. Before entering Bollywood, Shefali Shah received many praises for delivering a noteworthy performance in the Gujarati stage drama, Ant Vagarni Antakshari. The actor then paved her way into the industry in 1995 and became a household name with her impactful performances on the big screen. Over the years, the actress has played some of the most challenging characters, breaking through stereotypes and the fear of becoming “typecast”. Today, as Shefali Shah turns a year older, here are some of her best performances as very unique characters that the fans and followers of the actor would love to watch. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram