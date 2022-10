Shehnaaz Gill, Rupali Ganguly and others attend Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular names in the television industry in recent times. Every now and then she makes headlines, while she has been in the limelight ever since her stint on Bigg Boss 13. Last night, Shehnaaz was clicked by the paparazzi as she arrived at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash. The actress made heads turn as she dressed up in a pretty black saree for the special occasion. Apart from Shehnaaz, Rupali Ganguly was another popular TV actor who was in attendance. Gurmeet Choudhary, Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta, Karan Patel and his wife Ankita Bhargava Patel were among the celebrities who were photographed at the event. Every year Ramesh Taurani throws a star-studded Diwali party and this time was no different. Many top Bollywood celebs also were seen arriving at his party. Among others were Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, and Shilpa Shetty. Let’s take a look at Shehnaaz Gill, Rupali Ganguly, and others’ latest photos from the event.