Shehnaaz Gill gets papped at Aayush Sharma's birthday bash

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular actors in the television industry. Ever since she appeared on the Salman Khan-fronted reality show Bigg Boss 13, she has become a household name. Shehnaaz enjoys a massive fan following on social media, and her followers and well-wishers are always excited to see her photos and videos. She is quite active on social media, where she often treats netizens to glimpses of her personal and professional lives. Lately, she has been attending star-studded Diwali parties in B'Town as well. Speaking of which, tonight she was spotted at Aayush Sharma's birthday bash. Aayush and his wife Arpita Khan not only threw a birthday bash but also hosted a Diwali party. Shehnaaz's photos are here. Take a look!