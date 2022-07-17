5 Times Shehnaaz Gill looked fabulous in off shoulder outfits

Shehnaaz Gill is among the most-loved celebrities in India, and her life changed post participating in a reality show. The singer-actor, who originally hails from Punjab, came to the city of dreams to be successful in her career by participating in the reality show, Bigg Boss 13. The adorable actress won the hearts of the audience and the show's host, Salman Khan with her exuberant nature. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media for her fashionable looks. She loves to experiment with different styles, and here are her 5 outstanding fashionable looks.
Photo Credit : Shehnaaz Gill instagram
Bigg Boss 13 fame actress looks beautiful in the light yellow off-shoulder dress with a ruffle design. The actress sported a multi-layer neckpiece.
Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning on the beautiful stripes off-shoulder top. She paired it with blue denim.
Honsla Rakh actress looks gorgeous in the light blue off-shoulder top with distressed denim. The top has buttoned-up details.
The actress looks sizzling in the yellow off-shoulder belted jumpsuit. There is a flared detail on the top and the sleeves area.
Shehnaaz Gill looks fashionable in a gorgeous maroon off-shoulder full sleeves top with blue denim.