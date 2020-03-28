Coronavirus updates
Home
/
Photos
/
Shehnaaz Gill
/
8 Times Shehnaaz Gill won our hearts with her stunning appearance in desi avatar; Check out

8 Times Shehnaaz Gill won our hearts with her stunning appearance in desi avatar; Check out

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill is creating a lot of buzz these days. The singer has an amazing style sense. When it comes to acing a desi look, Shehnaaz knows how to stand out from the rest. Given her amazing outlook on fashion, we have compiled some of her desi looks.
9484 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Shehnaaz Gill's desi looks

    Shehnaaz Gill's desi looks

    Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill is creating a lot of buzz these days. The stunning singer was recently in the news because of the music video Bhula Dunga. For the uninitiated, Shehnaaz starred opposite Sidharth Shukla in the music video for Darshan Raval's song Bhula Dunga. SidNaaz won everyone's heart with their chemistry in the same. Their chemistry in the music video is still the talk of the town. Anyone who followed Bigg Boss 13 knows Shehnaaz and Sidharth shared a great bond and they still do. Shehnaaz and Sidharth are really good friends. Post Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz's fan following has increased. She has over 4.1 million followers on Instagram. The stunning diva keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Her pictures and videos are a treat to the eyes. Going by her social media posts, one will agree Shehnaaz has a great sense of style. When it comes to acing a desi look, Shehnaaz knows how to stand out from the rest. Given her amazing outlook on fashion, we have compiled some of Shehnaaz's stunning desi looks. Check out!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Simplicity at its best

    Simplicity at its best

    Shehnaaz knows how to keep it simple yet stylish.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Sun-kissed

    Sun-kissed

    We like how she kept her look simple! The singer never fails to choose perfect earrings for her outfits.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Gorgeous

    Gorgeous

    We love this look and are also taking cues from the singer.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Lady in black

    Lady in black

    The singer certainly knows how to add her own glam to her look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Ain't nobody like a desi girl

    Ain't nobody like a desi girl

    The diva's selfie and style are on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Simply stunning

    Simply stunning

    As you can see, the diva kept her desi look very simple and comfortable.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Style goals

    Style goals

    For the ones who like to keep it as simple as possible, Shehnaaz is here to help you.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Best of the Week: Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh\'s selfie, Taimur Ali Khan\'s pic to Malaika Arora in a gown
Best of the Week: Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's selfie, Taimur Ali Khan's pic to Malaika Arora in a gown
Kareena Kapoor Khan: From royal blue to an all black look, 8 times the Begum of Bollywood slayed in a pantsuit
Kareena Kapoor Khan: From royal blue to an all black look, 8 times the Begum of Bollywood slayed in a pantsuit
PHOTOS: 5 Times Nayanthara slayed in polka dot outfits and gave major fashion goals; Check out
PHOTOS: 5 Times Nayanthara slayed in polka dot outfits and gave major fashion goals; Check out
Here\'s Aryan Khan having a blast with his best friends in these UNSEEN photos
Here's Aryan Khan having a blast with his best friends in these UNSEEN photos
Did you know Alia Bhatt owns a jacket worth Rs 1.5 lakh? Check out the list of EXPENSIVE outfits owned by her
Did you know Alia Bhatt owns a jacket worth Rs 1.5 lakh? Check out the list of EXPENSIVE outfits owned by her
Taylor Swift: 6 times the singer made FRIENDS references and displayed her love for the sitcom
Taylor Swift: 6 times the singer made FRIENDS references and displayed her love for the sitcom

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement