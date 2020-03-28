/
/
/
8 Times Shehnaaz Gill won our hearts with her stunning appearance in desi avatar; Check out
8 Times Shehnaaz Gill won our hearts with her stunning appearance in desi avatar; Check out
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill is creating a lot of buzz these days. The singer has an amazing style sense. When it comes to acing a desi look, Shehnaaz knows how to stand out from the rest. Given her amazing outlook on fashion, we have compiled some of her desi looks.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
9484 reads
Mumbai
Published: March 28, 2020 01:30 pm
1 / 8
Shehnaaz Gill's desi looks
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill is creating a lot of buzz these days. The stunning singer was recently in the news because of the music video Bhula Dunga. For the uninitiated, Shehnaaz starred opposite Sidharth Shukla in the music video for Darshan Raval's song Bhula Dunga. SidNaaz won everyone's heart with their chemistry in the same. Their chemistry in the music video is still the talk of the town. Anyone who followed Bigg Boss 13 knows Shehnaaz and Sidharth shared a great bond and they still do. Shehnaaz and Sidharth are really good friends. Post Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz's fan following has increased. She has over 4.1 million followers on Instagram. The stunning diva keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Her pictures and videos are a treat to the eyes. Going by her social media posts, one will agree Shehnaaz has a great sense of style. When it comes to acing a desi look, Shehnaaz knows how to stand out from the rest. Given her amazing outlook on fashion, we have compiled some of Shehnaaz's stunning desi looks. Check out!
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 8
Simplicity at its best
Shehnaaz knows how to keep it simple yet stylish.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 8
Sun-kissed
We like how she kept her look simple! The singer never fails to choose perfect earrings for her outfits.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 8
Gorgeous
We love this look and are also taking cues from the singer.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 8
Lady in black
The singer certainly knows how to add her own glam to her look.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 8
Ain't nobody like a desi girl
The diva's selfie and style are on point.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 8
Simply stunning
As you can see, the diva kept her desi look very simple and comfortable.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 8
Style goals
For the ones who like to keep it as simple as possible, Shehnaaz is here to help you.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment