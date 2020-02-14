Ahead of Shehnaaz Gill's Swayamvar, here's the list of Indian celebs who got married on national TV

1 / 4

Indian celebs who got married on national TV

Shehnaaz Gill is a popular and well known Punjabi actress, model and singer. She made her Punjabi film debut with supporting roles in the romantic comedies Kala Shah Kala and Daaka (both 2019). She is also a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss 13 and has been widely popular as Punjab's Katrina Kaif. Shehnaaz enjoys a fan following of over 2.9 Million on social media. She often grabs the limelight for her cute tactics, adorable moments with Sidharth Shukla and her amazing sense of playing the game. Meanwhile, the show has gained the punjabi singer massive fan following and popularity. The actress will be seen next in a show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge which will help her find a prospective groom. Check out the list of other Indian celebs have also found their suitable matches through this format as we cannot contain our excitement as look forward to the show.

Photo Credit : Instagram