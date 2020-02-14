Home
Ahead of Shehnaaz Gill's Swayamvar, here's the list of Indian celebs who got married on national TV

Shehnaaz Gill will be soon to find her prospective groom on a show titled Mujhse Shadi Karoge. As we look forward to it, here is a list of other Indian celebrities who got married on national TV.
3475 reads Mumbai Updated: February 14, 2020 10:03 pm
    Indian celebs who got married on national TV

    Indian celebs who got married on national TV

    Shehnaaz Gill is a popular and well known Punjabi actress, model and singer. She made her Punjabi film debut with supporting roles in the romantic comedies Kala Shah Kala and Daaka (both 2019). She is also a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss 13 and has been widely popular as Punjab's Katrina Kaif. Shehnaaz enjoys a fan following of over 2.9 Million on social media. She often grabs the limelight for her cute tactics, adorable moments with Sidharth Shukla and her amazing sense of playing the game. Meanwhile, the show has gained the punjabi singer massive fan following and popularity. The actress will be seen next in a show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge which will help her find a prospective groom. Check out the list of other Indian celebs have also found their suitable matches through this format as we cannot contain our excitement as look forward to the show.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Rakhi Sawant

    Rakhi Sawant

    Rakhi Sawant starred on a show titled 'Rakhi Ka Swayamvar' which aired in 2009. Rakhi Sawant selected Elesh Parujanwala, a Canadian businessman from Toronto, as her future bridegroom from among the three finalists. They exchanged garlands and bridal rings, thus being "engaged".

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Rahul Mahajan

    Rahul Mahajan

    Mahajan had participated in a show titled Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jayega, the sequel of Rakhi Ka Swayamwar. He got engaged to Dimpy Mahajan, a Bengali model and actress on 6th March, 2010.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Ratan Rajput

    Ratan Rajput

    The third season of the show, titled Ratan Ka Rishta. The bride of the season was the very gorgeous Ratan Rajput. it aired in 2011. Ratan got engaged to the winner Abhinav Sharma.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

