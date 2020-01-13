Home
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill's THESE facts will leave you surprised

Check out these interesting facts about the most entertaining participant in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Known as Punjab's Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz Gill will surprise you with these facts about her.
6154 reads Mumbai Updated: January 13, 2020 03:44 pm
  • 1 / 9
    Check out these facts of the Bigg Boss 13 participant

    Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most entertaining inmates in Bigg Boss Season 13. The 25-year-old recently had a tough week as she was questioned by the host of the show, Salman Khan about her equation with Siddharth Shukla and Mahira Sharma. In last night's episode, Salman Khan, who has been very fond of her, also lost his cool on her. He lashed out at Shehnaaz and gave her a good earful. The star's chemistry with the handsome hunk of the show Siddharth Shukla never fails to make headlines and is loved by the fans of the show. Her spat with actress-singer Himanshi Khurana made headlines even before she entered the house. To spice things up, Himanshi later entered the show as one of the participants. As we come closer to the finale of the show, take a look at these interesting facts about Katrina Kaif of Punjab.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Shehnaaz is more popular by these names

    Gill is popular among her fans as Sana Gill and Shehnaaz Sana. Even Salman Khan has started referring to her as Sana.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    One of the most popular Punjabi singers

    Her song Veham has more than 20 million views on the video streaming platform

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Do you know when she stepped into the entertainment industry?

    Shehnaaz made her first debut in the year 2015. She first featured in the song Shiv Di Kitaab which was sung by Gurvinder Brar.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Do you know she has these famous songs in her kitty ?

    Shehnaz Gill rose to fame with Garry Sandhu's song Yeah Baby, Majhe Di Jatti with Kanwar Chahal and Guri's song Yaari.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Her single Veham released after she entered BB 13

    Her song now has more than 34 million views and the song was released after she entered Bigg Boss 13.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    She has starred in a movie with Shargun Mehta

    Shehnaz made her debut on the big screen with the movie Kala Shah Kala. The movie also starred Sargun Mehta and Binu Dhillon.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Shehnaaz is a commerce graduate

    She has completed her graduation from Lovely professional university.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Sana is compared to this celebrity of Bollywood

    Shehnaaz Kaur Gill is known as the Katrina Kaif of Punjab

    Photo Credit : Instagram

