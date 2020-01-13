Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill's THESE facts will leave you surprised

1 / 9

Check out these facts of the Bigg Boss 13 participant

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most entertaining inmates in Bigg Boss Season 13. The 25-year-old recently had a tough week as she was questioned by the host of the show, Salman Khan about her equation with Siddharth Shukla and Mahira Sharma. In last night's episode, Salman Khan, who has been very fond of her, also lost his cool on her. He lashed out at Shehnaaz and gave her a good earful. The star's chemistry with the handsome hunk of the show Siddharth Shukla never fails to make headlines and is loved by the fans of the show. Her spat with actress-singer Himanshi Khurana made headlines even before she entered the house. To spice things up, Himanshi later entered the show as one of the participants. As we come closer to the finale of the show, take a look at these interesting facts about Katrina Kaif of Punjab.

Photo Credit : Instagram