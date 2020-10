1 / 6

Shehnaaz Gill's mesmerising looks in floral outfits

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most talked about celebrities right now. Shehnaaz won millions of hearts with her cuteness and game in the Bigg Boss 13 house. She now enjoys great popularity. Shehnaaz has a huge fan following on Instagram. Also, she is very active on social media and often keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. From sharing her mesmerising photos to videos and more, Shehnaaz's photos are an absolute delight to all her fans and followers. As Bigg Boss 14 is all set to begin, ahead of the new season, fans have started trending 'Craze of Shehnaaz'. The same speaks about her popularity. As per several reports, Shehnaaz might make an appearance in the new season. The news of the same has left many fans of the actress beyond excited. For the uninitiated, previous seasons' contestants Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan will be seen on the show. If you follow Shehnaaz on Instagram then you might know that she is stylish. From acing a casual look to rocking a trendy look like no other, Shehnaaz's style is always up the mark. Having said that, here are some of her best looks in floral outfits that you must check out.

Photo Credit : Shehnaaz Gill Instagram