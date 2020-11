1 / 6

Shehnaaz Gill's denim looks

Shehnaaz Gill is currently one of the most talked about celebrities. Earlier, it was revealed that Shehnaaz and Arjun Kanungo are collaborating. Shehnaaz and Arjun had released a cover video in which they are singing the song 'Dil Diyan Gallan' from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai. The same created a huge buzz on the internet. Later, Shehnaaz surprised her fans and followers by sharing her first look from the music video 'Waada Hai' with Arjun Kanungo. To increase the excitement level, another picture of the duo is now out and it is going viral for many reasons. In the new picture, Shehnaaz and Arjun can't take their eyes off each other. It is captioned as, "Every time our eyes meet, my heart skips a beat." The duo's music video was released today and fans are loving it. Well, apart from her interesting projects, Shehnaaz has always created a huge buzz because of her stunning looks. She is known to have a great sense of style. From rocking a casual avatar to pulling off a desi look, she knows how to dress and impress. The actress' love for denim jackets is evident in her social media posts. Having said that, check out these pictures and take cues from the star on how to rock a denim jacket.

Photo Credit : Shehnaaz Gill Instagram