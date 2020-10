1 / 10

Shehnaaz Gill's stunning looks in black

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved celebrities. The beautiful singer enjoys great popularity. Her social media game is always on point as well. Shehnaaz often shares her breathtakingly beautiful pictures and videos on Instagram. She keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Just a few days ago, Shehnaaz shared a video with Arjun Kanungo in which they are singing the song 'Dil Diyan Gallan' from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai. The same received a good response from the audience. The Punjabi Kudi often trends on Twitter due to various reasons. Her friendship with Sidharth Shukla grabs a lot of attention. Shehnaaz and Sidharth's relationship status has been the most discussed topic ever since their stint in Bigg Boss 13. During Shukla's recent conversation with Gauahar Khan in Bigg Boss 14, Shukla admitted that he has a girlfriend at home. The same created a huge buzz and many fans wondered if he was talking about Shehnaaz. Other than that, Shehnaaz has also always created buzz due to her personal style. She is known to have an amazing sense of style. From dressing in casuals to ethnic, she knows how to look her best. Black has always been a part of her wardrobe. Speaking of that, here are some of her ravishing looks in black outfits.

Photo Credit : Shehnaaz Gill Instagram