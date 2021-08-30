From Hina Khan to Sunny Leone: Celebrities who made guest appearances in Bigg Boss OTT

1 / 5

Guest appearances on Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss OTT is not different from the Bigg Boss that is showcased on the television. Having gone digital, Bigg Boss OTT has been entertaining fans with its content. The biggest change from the television to digital is the change of Bigg Boss’ host, Salman Khan to Bollywood’s producer and director, Karan Johar. The celebrity has been doing a great job by coming to guide the participants every Sunday on the episode of Sunday Ka Vaar. Along with Karan Johar playing fun games and schooling the participants if they go wrong, the episode also brings joy to the housemates as a new guest appears on the series every weekend. Here are the guests who have appeared on Bigg Boss OTT, getting some extra masala for the audience. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Voot Select