From Hina Khan to Sunny Leone: Celebrities who made guest appearances in Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss OTT is not different from the Bigg Boss that is showcased on the television. Having gone digital, Bigg Boss OTT has been entertaining fans with its content. The biggest change from the television to digital is the change of Bigg Boss’ host, Salman Khan to Bollywood’s producer and director, Karan Johar. The celebrity has been doing a great job by coming to guide the participants every Sunday on the episode of Sunday Ka Vaar. Along with Karan Johar playing fun games and schooling the participants if they go wrong, the episode also brings joy to the housemates as a new guest appears on the series every weekend. Here are the guests who have appeared on Bigg Boss OTT, getting some extra masala for the audience. Read ahead to know more.
Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla appeared in the first episode of Sunday Ka Vaar, where they had a fun chat with Karan Johar on the stage and then even entered the house to play some games with the housemates.
Rakhi Sawant appeared on the second episode of Sunday Ka Vaar, where the Bigg Boss 14 challenger goofed around with the participants.
Bigg Boss 11’s runner-up, Hina Khan also appeared in the second episode of Sunday Ka Vaar, where she revealed how she feels about the participants to Karan Johar and then went inside the house.
Sunny Leone appeared in the third episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, where she spoke to the Bigg Boss OTT host, Karan Johar and then went inside the house to play some fun games with the housemates.