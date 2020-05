1 / 6

Most liked photos of this week

With the lockdown being extended up to 17th May, this week has been way too disturbing and exhausting for the entire industry. The unfortunate demise of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor sent a wave of sadness amongst everyone as it left the nation in hysteria. Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were amongst the ones to attend Rishi Kapoor's funeral while Kapil Sharma and Mika Singh attended Irrfan Khan's last rites. Apart from this, the stars have been making the most of their quarantine as they're taking the much-needed breaks. Karan Johar's #LockdownWithTheJohars, Sara Ali Khan's hilarious videos with brother Ibrahim and mom Amrita, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's endless banter is quite adorable. Luka Chuppi actor has also been entertaining his fans with his banter with sister Kritika which are going quite viral! Star couples like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli are making the most of their quarantine while Kareena Kapoor Khan has been blessing her fans with the best content on social media. We are getting the rescue from boredom as web show Never Have I Ever is streaming online. Check out the most liked snaps from this week which won over the netizens.

