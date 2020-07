1 / 6

Here are the most liked photos of this week

As the entertainment industry has started functioning at a gradual pace again, celebs have started stepping out for essentials shopping, shoots and more with the necessary precautions. Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's much-awaited film Dil Bechara finally released and received a blockbuster response from the audiences. The nation's favourite munchkin Taimur was spotted after a long time while Kriti Sanon stepped out for a salon visit after a long time post-Sushant's tragic demise. It has been quite a rollercoaster of emotions for the fans as they watched Dil Bechara and welcomed his last film with a warm response. AR Rahman released ‘Dil Bechara’ musical tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. AR Rahman and several of his singers from the album of Dil Bechara, such as Sunidhi Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal, Mohit Chauhan among others shared a beautiful message for his fans and paid tribute to Sushant. The film's trailer broke the world record of being the most liked video on YouTube within 24 hours and songs of the movie have received a thunderous response from the audience and have been giving a bittersweet feeling to everyone. Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has penned a heartfelt note for the same and wrote about how she would need a lot of strength to watch the movie. Hardik Pandya and spouse Natasa's adorable pic garnered a lot of love from the fans and followers. Speaking of which, we have stumbled upon some terrific throwback moments that gained immense popularity among fans. Check out the most liked snaps of this week!

