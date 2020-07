1 / 6

Here are the most liked pics of this week

While everyone in the country was still not able to get over the loss of stars like Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput, another sad news came in last weekend as veteran choreographer Saroj Khan passed away. However, life goes on and we have to learn to move on. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crises, the lockdown has started easing a bit and the celebs are getting back to their routines. Recently, Arjun Kapoor posted a picture of him getting back to work with the necessary precautions and wrote, "Everyone of us will have to adjust to the new normal and slowly start resetting our lives. My work life restarted and I shot for the first time after 4 months...New World Order, Accepted." This week, Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara's trailer and title song released and the fans gave a massively amazing response to it! Apart from that, the trailer of the popular teen-fiction drama Kissing Booth's sequel created a buzz on the internet. The popular star couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrated five years of togetherness and celebrated it with the most adorable wishes for each other. With a perfect candid click, Mira wrote, "5 years, 4 souls, 3 homes, 2 babies and 1 beautiful family. There’s nobody I’d rather be on this journey called life than you, my love. I fall in love with you more every day. And I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have the love of my life be my best friend. Thank you for everything, for being my strength and for walking through everything together, hand in hand. I love you. You make me laugh like no one else. And more often than not I’m laughing at you. Please don’t forget. Wife is always right. To many more years of us." On that note, check out the most liked photos of this week.

Photo Credit : Instagram