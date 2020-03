1 / 6

MOST LIKED pictures of the week

While the coronavirus outbreak has taken over the world, this has been quite an interesting week for the industry. From some of the most glam appearances to the regular gym, airport and casual spotting's before quarantine. The week also witnessed the release of Bhula Dunga starring 'SidNaaz' and Kalla Sohna Nai starring Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana which gained immense love from the audience. We also witnessed how our favourite celebs spend their time in this quarantine. While the stunner Bebo shared a picture of Saif reading his book while she scrolls her Instagram, the heartthrob Varun Dhawan shared some cooking and fitness videos on his story. Janhvi Kapoor brought out her inner artist while Deepika took a self care routine. On that note, check out the most liked pictures of this week that gained the maximum attention.

Photo Credit : Instagram