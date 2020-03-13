Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill's MAKEUP looks will leave you amazed; See PHOTOS

1 / 8

Shehnaaz Gill's MAKEUP looks

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular and well known stars in the TV industry. She recently bagged the title of the second runner up on the very famous reality show Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz received immense love and appreciation from the audience for her stint on the show and has been winning hearts ever since. The actress is currently seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge along with Paras Chhabra. Apart from that, the actress is really active on social media and never fails treat her fans with her most amazing pictures. From her Bigg Boss days to ethnic wear and her stunning selfies, her social media feed is an absolute treat to the eyes and there is no denying that. Shehnaaz enjoys a massive fan following of around 3.9 million on social media and has several fan pages dedicated to her. She is also loved for her extremely good looks and captivating beauty. Speaking of that, check out some of her best beauty looks which will help you glam up your weekend party looks.

Photo Credit : Instagram