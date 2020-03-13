/
Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill's MAKEUP looks will leave you amazed; See PHOTOS
Shehnaaz Gill, who recently rose to fame with her stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 13 is one big stunner. She is very active on social media and keeps her best snaps ever. Check out her makeup looks that set major beauty goals.
March 13, 2020
Shehnaaz Gill's MAKEUP looks
Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular and well known stars in the TV industry. She recently bagged the title of the second runner up on the very famous reality show Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz received immense love and appreciation from the audience for her stint on the show and has been winning hearts ever since. The actress is currently seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge along with Paras Chhabra. Apart from that, the actress is really active on social media and never fails treat her fans with her most amazing pictures. From her Bigg Boss days to ethnic wear and her stunning selfies, her social media feed is an absolute treat to the eyes and there is no denying that. Shehnaaz enjoys a massive fan following of around 3.9 million on social media and has several fan pages dedicated to her. She is also loved for her extremely good looks and captivating beauty. Speaking of that, check out some of her best beauty looks which will help you glam up your weekend party looks.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Glam It up
Shehnaaz always aces the makeup look with ease and sets major goals.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Sleek and shiny
This is indeed the best look for a subtle yet glam party look.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Slaying with ease
She always slays effortlessly and this is a proof.
Photo Credit : Instagram
The perfect party look
Shehnaaz gives us the perfect look for a party night and we are taking notes.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Taking your breath away
This is indeed the epitome of an everlasting and gorgeous party look.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Eye-liner on point
Life may not be perfect, but your eyeliner can definitely be.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Beauty personified
The diva screams beauty and glamour with this selfie.
Photo Credit : Instagram
