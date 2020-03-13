Home
/
Photos
/
Shehnaaz Gill
/
Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill's MAKEUP looks will leave you amazed; See PHOTOS

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill's MAKEUP looks will leave you amazed; See PHOTOS

Shehnaaz Gill, who recently rose to fame with her stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 13 is one big stunner. She is very active on social media and keeps her best snaps ever. Check out her makeup looks that set major beauty goals.
2389 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Shehnaaz Gill's MAKEUP looks

    Shehnaaz Gill's MAKEUP looks

    Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular and well known stars in the TV industry. She recently bagged the title of the second runner up on the very famous reality show Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz received immense love and appreciation from the audience for her stint on the show and has been winning hearts ever since. The actress is currently seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge along with Paras Chhabra. Apart from that, the actress is really active on social media and never fails treat her fans with her most amazing pictures. From her Bigg Boss days to ethnic wear and her stunning selfies, her social media feed is an absolute treat to the eyes and there is no denying that. Shehnaaz enjoys a massive fan following of around 3.9 million on social media and has several fan pages dedicated to her. She is also loved for her extremely good looks and captivating beauty. Speaking of that, check out some of her best beauty looks which will help you glam up your weekend party looks.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Glam It up

    Glam It up

    Shehnaaz always aces the makeup look with ease and sets major goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Sleek and shiny

    Sleek and shiny

    This is indeed the best look for a subtle yet glam party look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Slaying with ease

    Slaying with ease

    She always slays effortlessly and this is a proof.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    The perfect party look

    The perfect party look

    Shehnaaz gives us the perfect look for a party night and we are taking notes.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Taking your breath away

    Taking your breath away

    This is indeed the epitome of an everlasting and gorgeous party look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Eye-liner on point

    Eye-liner on point

    Life may not be perfect, but your eyeliner can definitely be.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Beauty personified

    Beauty personified

    The diva screams beauty and glamour with this selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Coronavirus: Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor and others use masks amidst the COVID 19 outbreak; Check Photos
Coronavirus: Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor and others use masks amidst the COVID 19 outbreak; Check Photos
Ananya Panday is her father\'s princess and their THROWBACK photos are all things love; Check it out
Ananya Panday is her father's princess and their THROWBACK photos are all things love; Check it out
8 Charming photos of BTS member V aka Taehyung that will make you go weak in the knees
8 Charming photos of BTS member V aka Taehyung that will make you go weak in the knees
Anita Hassanandani\'s bikini PHOTOS cannot be missed; Check them out
Anita Hassanandani's bikini PHOTOS cannot be missed; Check them out
7 Photos of Khushi Kapoor that prove she is a queen of SELFIES; Check it out
7 Photos of Khushi Kapoor that prove she is a queen of SELFIES; Check it out
Nayanthara to Allu Arjun: Find out the LUCKY CHARMS of your favourite South stars
Nayanthara to Allu Arjun: Find out the LUCKY CHARMS of your favourite South stars

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement