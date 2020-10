1 / 7

Shehnaaz Gill's stunning looks in red

Shehnaaz Gill won everyone's hearts in the Bigg Boss 13 house and still continues to do so. She enjoys great popularity. As we know, Shehnaaz is super active on social media. She keeps her fans and followers updated about everything. Recently, she surprised her fans by sharing her first look from the music video 'Waada Hai' with Arjun Kanungo. Yes, she is all set to collaborate with Arjun. The duo's chemistry looks convincing. Fans of Shehnaaz are eagerly looking forward to the music video which is set to release on 5th November. For the uninitiated, just a few days ago, Shehnaaz and Arjun released a cover video in which they are singing the song 'Dil Diyan Gallan' from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai. The same took the internet by storm. Apart from sharing interesting videos, Shehnaaz often shares her stunning pictures. One cannot go without noticing her amazing sense of style. From rocking a casual avatar to acing a desi look, Shehnaaz knows how to look her best. She looks pretty in every outfit of every colour. She has worn some really beautiful red outfits. Speaking of that, here are some of her stunning looks in red outfits.

Photo Credit : Shehnaaz Gill Instagram