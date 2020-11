1 / 11

Shehnaaz Gill's ravishing looks

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most talked about celebrities right now. Why, you ask? It is because Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar's song 'Shona Shona' and its music video featuring Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla recently dropped. SidNaaz fans who were eagerly waiting for it's release are beyond happy. Shehnaaz and Sidharth's cute chemistry will win your heart once again. That's not all! Shehnaaz's dance moves will make you groove to the song too. Shehnaaz and Sidharth earlier starred together in the Darshan Raval's song Bhula Dunga. The duo won hearts with their chemistry. The song marked SidNaaz's first collaboration after Bigg Boss 13 and it instantly became a hit among their fans. Talking about Shehnaaz, in particular, as we know, she enjoys great popularity. The Punjabi Kudi has been keeping her fans entertained in many ways. She is super active on social media. From sharing her super cute and stunning selfies, flaunting her OOTD, pictures with family and more, Shehnaaz's social media posts are always a treat to her fans and followers. Going by her posts, you can notice that she has an amazing sense of style. Be it rocking a casual avatar or pulling off a trendy look like no other, she knows how to dress and impress. As she continues to make heads turn, check out some of her jaw-dropping looks.

Photo Credit : Shehnaaz Gill Instagram