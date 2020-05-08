PHOTOS: Shehnaaz Gill proves she can pull off any look with panache; Check out

1 / 14

Check out the photos of Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif that prove she can pull of any look

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame with season 13 of reality show Bigg Boss and although she didn’t win the show but she was one of the most famous contestants of the season with Salman Khan praising Shehnaaz on various occasions during the show and also, calling her one in a million. Right from Day 1 of Bigg Boss until the finale, Shehnaaz Gill, also known as Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif, won everyone’s heart and she was the only contestant who was loved by the other inmates. From falling in love with Paras Chhabra to her friendship with Sidharth Shukla to Shehnaaz’s love hate relationship with Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz was a complete entertainer and when it came to tasks, Shehnaaz Gill played every task with full aplomb. Now, during the show, with the contestants staying inside the house for more than three months, what caught our attention was the fact that Shehnaaz Gill could carry any outfit with panache. Be it Indian wear, Punjabi salwar kameez or western attire, Shehnaaz looked gorgeous in all her looks. And so, we rounded up few looks of Shehnaaz Gill that amply prove that she can pull off any look with ease. Be it her quintessential punjabi kudi look in a salwar kameez, or Indian and desi look wearing ghagra or saree or her western look in jeans and skirts and dresses, Shehnaaz Gill looks wonderful in all avatars.

Photo Credit : Instagram