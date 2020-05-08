Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Shehnaaz Gill
/
PHOTOS: Shehnaaz Gill proves she can pull off any look with panache; Check out

PHOTOS: Shehnaaz Gill proves she can pull off any look with panache; Check out

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame after her stint in the reality show and today, we rounded up few photos of the actress that prove she can pull of any look with panache. Take a look!
3692 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 14
    Check out the photos of Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif that prove she can pull of any look

    Check out the photos of Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif that prove she can pull of any look

    Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame with season 13 of reality show Bigg Boss and although she didn’t win the show but she was one of the most famous contestants of the season with Salman Khan praising Shehnaaz on various occasions during the show and also, calling her one in a million. Right from Day 1 of Bigg Boss until the finale, Shehnaaz Gill, also known as Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif, won everyone’s heart and she was the only contestant who was loved by the other inmates. From falling in love with Paras Chhabra to her friendship with Sidharth Shukla to Shehnaaz’s love hate relationship with Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz was a complete entertainer and when it came to tasks, Shehnaaz Gill played every task with full aplomb. Now, during the show, with the contestants staying inside the house for more than three months, what caught our attention was the fact that Shehnaaz Gill could carry any outfit with panache. Be it Indian wear, Punjabi salwar kameez or western attire, Shehnaaz looked gorgeous in all her looks. And so, we rounded up few looks of Shehnaaz Gill that amply prove that she can pull off any look with ease. Be it her quintessential punjabi kudi look in a salwar kameez, or Indian and desi look wearing ghagra or saree or her western look in jeans and skirts and dresses, Shehnaaz Gill looks wonderful in all avatars.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 14
    Shehnaaz Gill looks gorgeous in Indian wear

    Shehnaaz Gill looks gorgeous in Indian wear

    Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill looks ravishing as she dons an Indian attire thereby proving that she can pull off any look with ease

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 14
    Shehnaaz Gill makes heads turn in her quintessential punjabi look

    Shehnaaz Gill makes heads turn in her quintessential punjabi look

    Shehnaaz Gill proves why she is called Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif as she pulls of the typical Punjabi look

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 14
    Shehnaaz Gill is a sight for sore eyes in an Indian look

    Shehnaaz Gill is a sight for sore eyes in an Indian look

    Shehnaaz Gill looks pretty as a peach in an Indian look

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 14
    Shehnaaz Gill's boss girl look

    Shehnaaz Gill's boss girl look

    Shehnaaz Gill looks ravishing in the photo as she slays like a boss in her western wear

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 14
    Shehnaaz Gill stuns in a casual lunch date look

    Shehnaaz Gill stuns in a casual lunch date look

    As much as we love Shehnaaz Gill in her Indian look, this Bigg Boss contestant proves that she can look equally stunning in a casual jeans and top look

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 14
    Shehnaaz Gill date night look is on point

    Shehnaaz Gill date night look is on point

    Shehnaaz Gill looks breathtaking in her desk to dinner look

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 14
    Shehnaaz Gill looks delightful in an Indo western look

    Shehnaaz Gill looks delightful in an Indo western look

    Shehnaaz Gill is a sight to behold as she stuns in an Indo western look

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 14
    You can never go wrong with black

    You can never go wrong with black

    Shehnaaz Gill proves that one can never go wrong with a basic tee and jeans

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 14
    Shehnaaz Gill has her swag mode on

    Shehnaaz Gill has her swag mode on

    Shehnaaz Gill has her Swag mode on as she sports a jeans and camouflage jacket

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 14
    Shehnaaz Gill rocks a beige look

    Shehnaaz Gill rocks a beige look

    Shehnaaz Gill proves monotone can look amazing if carried with elan

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 14
    Shehnaaz Gill's date night look in on fleek

    Shehnaaz Gill's date night look in on fleek

    Shehnaaz Gill stuns in an off shoulder black dress

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 14
    Shehnaaz Gill's desi girl look is too cute to be missed

    Shehnaaz Gill's desi girl look is too cute to be missed

    Shehnaaz Gill's desi girl vibe in an all blue Indian attire is too cute to be missed

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 14
    Cocktail look on point

    Cocktail look on point

    Shehnaaz Gill looks like a million bucks in her cocktail look

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Karishma Tanna sets the temperature soaring in THESE bikini photos; Check out
Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Karishma Tanna sets the temperature soaring in THESE bikini photos; Check out
PHOTOS: 8 Times Mouni Roy flaunted her perfect curves in a bikini; Check it out
PHOTOS: 8 Times Mouni Roy flaunted her perfect curves in a bikini; Check it out
Salman Khan to Kartik Aaryan, THESE celebs will give you fitness goals with their shirtless pictures
Salman Khan to Kartik Aaryan, THESE celebs will give you fitness goals with their shirtless pictures
From Hina Khan to Karan Singh Grover: THESE TV stars\' workout pictures will surely inspire you to hit the gym
From Hina Khan to Karan Singh Grover: THESE TV stars' workout pictures will surely inspire you to hit the gym
National Lipstick Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Malaika Arora, actresses who rocked the bold red lipstick shade
National Lipstick Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Malaika Arora, actresses who rocked the bold red lipstick shade
Milind Soman\'s 6 unmissable pictures prove he is aging like fine wine; Check it out
Milind Soman's 6 unmissable pictures prove he is aging like fine wine; Check it out

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement