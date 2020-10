1 / 9

Shehnaaz Gill in blue outfits; See photos

Shehnaaz Gill is one contestant fans of Bigg Boss still wish to see on the show. The stunning beauty from Punjab was one of the most entertaining participants last season. Her weight loss journey is now inspiring millions of her fans. She lost 12 kilos in 6 months. Her fans are now not only limited to Punjab and North but all over the country. Shehnaz Gill, who introduced herself to the Bigg Boss 13 house as 'Punjab Ki Katrina,' was one of the top 7 competitors. With her entertaining acts, the singer and actress succeeded in making it to the final leg. SidNaaz has been one of the most popular social media trends thanks to the crackling chemistry of Sidharth and Shehnaaz. Viewers of Bigg Boss enjoyed Shehnaaz's relationship and her connection with Sidharth. Shehnaaz was seen in another reality show on the Swayamvar theme called Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which got a somewhat lukewarm response from the viewers and was finally went off air due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The actress and singer has been sharing pictures of herself and has been portraying self-love quotes on the same. She was seen with Sidharth Shukla in a music video and later, even appeared in a video with Jassie Gill. So, when we stalked her social media profile yet again we found some lovely photos of the actress clicked during the lockdown. Today, take a look at these gorgeous pictures of the actress donning blue outfits which left fans mesmerised.

Photo Credit : Shehnaaz Gill's instagram