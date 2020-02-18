Home
/
Photos
/
Shehnaaz Gill
/
Shehnaaz Gill: From being in relationship to getting dumped, 5 revelations about Bigg Boss 13 star's love life

Shehnaaz Gill: From being in relationship to getting dumped, 5 revelations about Bigg Boss 13 star's love life

Shehnaaz Gill has ruled our hearts with Bigg Boss 13 and now as her new show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge starts. Check out these things Shehnaaz shared about her past love life.
2606 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Check out these things shared by Shehnaaz Gill about her past love life

    Check out these things shared by Shehnaaz Gill about her past love life

    Shehnaaz Gill has become a household name ever since she made an appearance on Bigg Boss 13. The Punjabi model-turned-singer is known to be expressive. In Bigg Boss 13, we show how fans loved the adorable bond she shared with Sidharth Shukla, who won this season. Her antics on the reality show made her trend on social media. The host of the show, Salman Khan also expressed how fond he was of her. Due to her popularity during the show, the actress is now seen on another reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge where Gill will be searching for her perfect partner. Shehnaaz shared, “I am happy that I got the opportunity while I was in the house. I didn’t want to come across as pricey. I respect work and didn’t want to refuse the new show.” The 25-year-old also spoke about the kind of life partner she wants. She said, “He should be very intelligent and have a good attitude. Also, we should have a great understanding. So much so that he should be able to tell me about my mistakes by just gestures.” Check out these surprising things she revealed about her past relationship on Bigg Boss 13.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Shehnaaz Gill accepted being in a long term relationship

    Shehnaaz Gill accepted being in a long term relationship

    On Bigg Boss 13, she shared with her fellow inmates Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai and Shefali Bagga that she dated a businessman in Chandigarh.

    Photo Credit : instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Shehnaaz Gill shared about her closeness to her ex

    Shehnaaz Gill shared about her closeness to her ex

    Shehnaaz also told them that he used to even accompany her during her shoot and entire day used to be with her.

    Photo Credit : Voot

  • 4 / 7
    Friends and then lovers

    Friends and then lovers

    The actress revealed on the show, how after seeing his caring nature, Shehnaaz fell for him and they were in a relationship for two years before they broke up.

    Photo Credit : Voot

  • 5 / 7
    The downfall of her relationship was because of this reason

    The downfall of her relationship was because of this reason

    When Devoleena asked Shehnaaz the reason for her breakup, she said, "Nashe karne kag gaya. Itni zyaada karne laga gaya tha ki maine apni haalat kharaab kar li thi. Main itna roti thi. Mujhe chhor ke chala gaya tha. Jiske bina main ek pal nahi reh sakti thi."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    She tried to help her ex recover from addiction

    She tried to help her ex recover from addiction

    Shehnaaz used to stay with her boyfriend in his house. She and her beau's family tried to get him treated but it didn't help.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    The actress was in shock after the breakup and then his quick marriage

    The actress was in shock after the breakup and then his quick marriage

    Eventually, her boyfriend broke up with her and it broke Shehnaaz's heart. Shehnaaz's ex-boyfriend is now married. She also disclosed that she was shattered after she came to know about it and that it was a sudden decision from her boyfriend's end.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Hina Khan: 8 Times the actress was so much in love with beau Rocky Jaiswal she couldn\'t take her eyes off him
Hina Khan: 8 Times the actress was so much in love with beau Rocky Jaiswal she couldn't take her eyes off him
Late designer Wendell Rodricks and his husband Jerome Marrel\'s pictures together will get you teary eyed
Late designer Wendell Rodricks and his husband Jerome Marrel's pictures together will get you teary eyed
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora flaunts her washboard abs as she steps out for a workout session
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora flaunts her washboard abs as she steps out for a workout session
Neha Kakkar nails her no makeup look to perfection; See Photos
Neha Kakkar nails her no makeup look to perfection; See Photos
Nani: From his real name to being an RJ, here are interesting facts about the natural star
Nani: From his real name to being an RJ, here are interesting facts about the natural star
Suhana Khan\'s beauty game is always on point and THESE are her beauty looks we want to steal; See Photos
Suhana Khan's beauty game is always on point and THESE are her beauty looks we want to steal; See Photos

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement