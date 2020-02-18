Shehnaaz Gill: From being in relationship to getting dumped, 5 revelations about Bigg Boss 13 star's love life

1 / 7

Check out these things shared by Shehnaaz Gill about her past love life

Shehnaaz Gill has become a household name ever since she made an appearance on Bigg Boss 13. The Punjabi model-turned-singer is known to be expressive. In Bigg Boss 13, we show how fans loved the adorable bond she shared with Sidharth Shukla, who won this season. Her antics on the reality show made her trend on social media. The host of the show, Salman Khan also expressed how fond he was of her. Due to her popularity during the show, the actress is now seen on another reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge where Gill will be searching for her perfect partner. Shehnaaz shared, “I am happy that I got the opportunity while I was in the house. I didn’t want to come across as pricey. I respect work and didn’t want to refuse the new show.” The 25-year-old also spoke about the kind of life partner she wants. She said, “He should be very intelligent and have a good attitude. Also, we should have a great understanding. So much so that he should be able to tell me about my mistakes by just gestures.” Check out these surprising things she revealed about her past relationship on Bigg Boss 13.

Photo Credit : Instagram