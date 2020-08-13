Shehnaaz Gill is here to give you all a lesson on how to have multifarious hairstyle

1 / 12

Shehnaaz Gill's hairstyles are every worth look! Check out

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill was considered to be one of the strongest and often referred to as the most entertaining member of the popular reality show is known for her jolly and childish nature. She is also very active on Instagram. Shehnaaz Gill has undoubtedly become a household name post her appearance on national television. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant is an actor, model as well as a singer by profession. Self-claimed Katrina Kaif of Punjab earned a huge fan following and became a favourite of the audience with her fun larks and notorious nature. Shehnaaz Gill often flirted with Sidharth Shukla on the reality show. The audience loved their friendship and chemistry, and fans like to see them together as 'SidNaaz'. As a matter of fact, both were seen in Darshan Rawal's track Bhula Dunga which went viral speedily and the duo broke the internet. The song also made it to the top charts. Shahnaz Gill has accomplished a lot of work despite the lockdown. The star has always stunned followers with her experimental looks, be it her makeup or shades of lipsticks or hairstyles. Surprising how the stunning actress nails every look, outfit and hairstyles. Check out her multifarious hairstyles and be ready to be experimental as never!

Photo Credit : Instagram