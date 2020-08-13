/
Shehnaaz Gill is here to give you all a lesson on how to have multifarious hairstyle
Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame from her stint in Bigg Boss 13. The epitome of cuteness and beauty has our hearts with her experimental fashion sense. Take a look at the Kurta Pajama starrer acing every hairstyle possible.
Aishwarya Sharma
Published: August 13, 2020 06:34 pm
Shehnaaz Gill's hairstyles are every worth look! Check out
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill was considered to be one of the strongest and often referred to as the most entertaining member of the popular reality show is known for her jolly and childish nature. She is also very active on Instagram. Shehnaaz Gill has undoubtedly become a household name post her appearance on national television. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant is an actor, model as well as a singer by profession. Self-claimed Katrina Kaif of Punjab earned a huge fan following and became a favourite of the audience with her fun larks and notorious nature. Shehnaaz Gill often flirted with Sidharth Shukla on the reality show. The audience loved their friendship and chemistry, and fans like to see them together as 'SidNaaz'. As a matter of fact, both were seen in Darshan Rawal's track Bhula Dunga which went viral speedily and the duo broke the internet. The song also made it to the top charts. Shahnaz Gill has accomplished a lot of work despite the lockdown. The star has always stunned followers with her experimental looks, be it her makeup or shades of lipsticks or hairstyles. Surprising how the stunning actress nails every look, outfit and hairstyles. Check out her multifarious hairstyles and be ready to be experimental as never!
Bold crimped hairstyle
Shehnaaz Gill in a green coloured mini-dress looks breath-taking in the photo. She left her hair open in crimped style.
The Punjaban Kudi
With a perfect resemblance to a typical Punjabi outfit, Shenaaz nails the look with a parranda at the end of her hair.
Stripes and prints
Shehnaaz chose a not-so-easy look as she paired up her leopard print outfit with a striped side knot headband.
Crimp mixed with light wavy hairstyle for the day
The actress opts for a light makeup with curly tresses.
Voluminous wave emphasising highlights
The Bigg Boss 13 fame looks flawless in denim with open wavy hair.
Polka dots never go out of fashion
Shehnaaz supports her long hairstyle with a pink headband with white polka dots on it.
Extensive curls
Red dark lipstick, highlight curls and that perfect smile makes the picture worth every like and look.
Straighten up, folks!
Flaunting a straight hair in a camouflage shirt, the actress strikes a pose.
Bang Bang
Shehnaaz Gill looks in a mood for gambles with bangs and no makeup in the selfie
May I have your attention, please?
This cutie has all our attention with the prominent hair clip on her long locks in a lemon dress.
Middle parting low bun
Shehnaaz tied her hair in a neat and low bun with a middle parting. Her subtle nuanced make-up further enhanced her look.
