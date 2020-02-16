Home
Shehnaaz Gill: From Kartik Aaryan to Salman Khan, here's a list of actors we would love to see her work with

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is one of the prettiest and most popular contestants on the show. As we come to an end of the season, check out a list of actors we would love to see her work with on-screen.
2027 reads Mumbai Updated: February 16, 2020 10:30 am
    Actors we would love to see Shehnaaz Gill work with

    Actors we would love to see Shehnaaz Gill work with

    Shehnaaz Gill is a popular and well-known Punjabi actress, model and singer. She was seen playing supporting roles in the romantic comedies Kala Shah Kala and Daaka (both 2019). She is also a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss 13 and has been widely popular as Punjab's Katrina Kaif. Shehnaaz enjoys a fan following of over 2.9 million on social media. She often grabs the limelight for her cute antics, adorable moments with Sidharth Shukla and her amazing sense of playing the game. Due to Bigg Boss 13, she has gained massive fan following and popularity. As this eventful season comes to an end, we are looking forward to watching her on-screen again. Check out the list of actors we would love to see her work with.

    Photo Credit : Instagram, Viral Bhayani

    Salman Khan

    Salman Khan

    Shehnaaz Gill and Salman Khan would definitely make an interesting pair. It would be amazing to watch them together on-screen

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Diljit Dosanjh

    Diljit Dosanjh

    It would be a treat to watch the Punjabi singer-actors come together for a romantic comedy film.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Vicky Kaushal

    Vicky Kaushal

    This one definitely sounds like an exciting pair.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Sidharth Malhotra

    Sidharth Malhotra

    How about an action thriller with the two of them together?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Kartik Aaryan

    Kartik Aaryan

    Kartik Aaryan and Shehnaaz Gill would make a fantastic combination on-screen.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

