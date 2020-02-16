Shehnaaz Gill: From Kartik Aaryan to Salman Khan, here's a list of actors we would love to see her work with
Shehnaaz Gill: From Kartik Aaryan to Salman Khan, here's a list of actors we would love to see her work with
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is one of the prettiest and most popular contestants on the show. As we come to an end of the season, check out a list of actors we would love to see her work with on-screen.
Written By
Ekta Varma
2027 reads
Mumbai Updated: February 16, 2020 10:30 am
Add new comment