Shehnaaz Gill: From Kartik Aaryan to Salman Khan, here's a list of actors we would love to see her work with

Actors we would love to see Shehnaaz Gill work with

Shehnaaz Gill is a popular and well-known Punjabi actress, model and singer. She was seen playing supporting roles in the romantic comedies Kala Shah Kala and Daaka (both 2019). She is also a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss 13 and has been widely popular as Punjab's Katrina Kaif. Shehnaaz enjoys a fan following of over 2.9 million on social media. She often grabs the limelight for her cute antics, adorable moments with Sidharth Shukla and her amazing sense of playing the game. Due to Bigg Boss 13, she has gained massive fan following and popularity. As this eventful season comes to an end, we are looking forward to watching her on-screen again. Check out the list of actors we would love to see her work with.

Photo Credit : Instagram, Viral Bhayani