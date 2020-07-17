Advertisement
Shehnaaz Gill looks drop dead gorgeous in her mirror selfies; Take a look at her mesmerising photos

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular celebrities who has been creating a huge buzz. Going by her Instagram posts, Shehnaaz loves clicking mirror selfies. On that note, we have compiled some of her mirror selfies that are too good to miss.
1738 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 9
    Shehnaaz Gill's mirror selfies

    Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular celebrities who has been creating a huge buzz for various reasons. A few days ago, it was revealed that Shehnaaz, who is also fondly known as Punjab Ki Katrina, has teamed up with Tony Kakkar for his new song Kurta Pajama. Well, the song is finally out and fans can't keep calm. The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant looks absolutely gorgeous alongside Tony in the music video. Fans can't stop talking about her ravishing looks and dance moves in the same. Plus, fans are loving her chemistry with Tony Kakkar. Earlier, Shehnaaz starred alongside Sidharth Shukla in a music video titled Bhula Dunga. Shehnaaz and Sidharth who are also fondly known as SidNaaz made everyone fall in love with their chemistry. Talking about social media, Shehnaaz enjoys a massive fan following. She keeps updating her fans about her whereabouts. From sharing stunning selfies to videos on Instagram, Shehnaaz's social media posts are a delight to her fans. She recently gained 5 million followers on Instagram. Going by her Instagram posts, Shehnaaz loves clicking mirror selfies. On that note, we have compiled some of her mirror selfies that are too good to miss.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Lady in black

    Black seems to her favourite colour.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Swag on point

    This pic proves she is a selfie queen.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Stunner

    Shehnaaz knows how to rock a casual look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Ain't nobody like a desi girl

    Shehnaaz's desi avatar is so on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Selfie goals

    The actress-singer knows how to look good in selfies.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Beauty personified

    When it comes to desi ensembles, Shehnaaz knows how to slay!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Simplicity at its best

    We love this pic of Shehnaaz! What about you?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    BTS

    Shehnaaz will make you fall in love with her all over again.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

