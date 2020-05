1 / 8

Check out these photos of the Bigg Boss fame celeb with her cool hairstyle

Shehnaaz Gill was one of the most loved and popular contestant of the last season of Bigg Boss. Her fans are now not only limited to Punjab and North but all over the world. Shehnaz Gill, who introduced herself to the Bigg Boss 13 house as 'Punjab Ki Katrina,' was one of the top 7 competitors. With her entertaining acts, the singer and actress succeeded in making it to the final leg, cute acts with Sidharth Shukla, tackling tasks, playing mind games, and much more. # SidNaz has been one of the most popular social media trends in the 13th season, all thanks to the crackling chemistry of Sidharth and Shehnaz. Call it affection or friendship, viewers of Bigg Boss enjoyed Shehnaz 's relationship as a friend and connection with Sidharth. Shehnaaz was seen in another reality show on the Swayamvar theme called Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which got a somewhat lukewarm response from the viewers and was finally pulled out of the air due to the coronavirus pandemic. While everybody is home due to the national shutdown and finding it difficult to pass time, we are assured that Shehnaz does not have these existential problems given her jolly nature. The actress and singer have been sharing some really good pictures of herself and has been portraying self-love quotes on the same. Today we have some amazing photos of the actress donning her cool fringes hairstyle. Check them out

Photo Credit : Instagram