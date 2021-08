1 / 6

Most trending pictures of this week

Hindi television industry is one of the largest entertainment industries in the world, and the daily soaps that are made in this industry have a huge fanbase and have often kept fans engrossed in the lives of these celebrities, wanting to follow their every action. This week, Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is all over the internet with her gorgeous look in a pink and orange three-piece ethnic outfit, having golden embroidery all over the outfit. Shehnaaz Gill has stunned everyone with her major weight transformation after the reality series went off-air. Amongst other things, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3’s characters Dev and Sonakshi have been giving major relationship goals, Mohit Malik’s picture with his son Ekbir has left fans awestruck. Here are the most trending pictures of the television industry from this week. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla