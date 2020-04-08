Share your Lockdown Story
Home
/
Photos
/
Shehnaaz Gill
/
Shehnaaz Gill's 7 THROWBACK photos before her rise to fame will make your jaws drop; Check o

Shehnaaz Gill's 7 THROWBACK photos before her rise to fame will make your jaws drop; Check o

941 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 2
    Shehnaaz Gill's THROWBACK photos

    Shehnaaz Gill's THROWBACK photos

    Shehnaaz Gill, who recently rose to fame with her stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 13 is one big stunner. She bagged the title of the second runner up on the very famous reality show. Shehnaaz received immense love and appreciation from the audience for her stint on the show and has been winning hearts ever since. The actress was last seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge along with Paras Chhabra. Shehnaaz also starred in the music video titled Bhula Dunga with fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla which garnered an amazing response. The couple is shipped as 'SidNaaz' by the fans and are highly loved and admired. She is very active on social media and keeps her best snaps ever. From her Bigg Boss days to ethnic wear and her stunning selfies, her social media feed is an absolute treat to the eyes and there is no denying that. Shehnaaz enjoys a massive fan following of 4.3 million on social media and has several fan pages dedicated to her. Here is a treat for her all her fans as we bring to you her best snaps before she was seen in Bigg Boss 13.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 2
    Desi girl

    Desi girl

    Her desi avatar has always been on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Priyanka Chopra: From Miss World at 18 to B town journey, being a global icon; Check out her TRANSFORMATION
Priyanka Chopra: From Miss World at 18 to B town journey, being a global icon; Check out her TRANSFORMATION
Pooja Hegde is a big time FOODIE and here\'s proof; Check Pics
Pooja Hegde is a big time FOODIE and here's proof; Check Pics
Allu Arjun Birthday: How Pushpa actor met Sneha Reddy and their love story post that
Allu Arjun Birthday: How Pushpa actor met Sneha Reddy and their love story post that
7 Times Deepika Padukone showed us how to rock a denim jacket in different ways
7 Times Deepika Padukone showed us how to rock a denim jacket in different ways
Aryan Khan & Suhana Khan: Shah Rukh Khan\'s kids are the life of a party and these UNSEEN photos explain why
Aryan Khan & Suhana Khan: Shah Rukh Khan's kids are the life of a party and these UNSEEN photos explain why
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan\'s Provoked to Nargis Fakhri\'s Spy: B town stars\' Hollywood films to watch amid lockdown
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Provoked to Nargis Fakhri's Spy: B town stars' Hollywood films to watch amid lockdown

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement