Shehnaaz Gill's adorable pics with her mom

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved celebrities. The beautiful actress and singer enjoys great popularity. Shehnaaz's social media game is on point. From teasing new projects, sharing stunning selfies and jaw-dropping pictures from photo shoots, Shehnaaz's Instagram posts are a treat to all her fans and followers. She creates buzz everyday for multiple reasons. Just a few days ago, she shared pictures from her latest photoshoot and made jaws drop. The pictures instantly went viral on social media. Apart from that, she was recently seen alongside Arjun Kanungo in the music video for the song 'Waada Hai'. Fans loved Shehnaaz and Arjun's chemistry in it. Apart from her acting, her stunning looks in the music video also grabbed everyone's attention. She did a phenomenal job in it. Post Bigg Boss 13, she has been entertaining and impressing her fans with her interesting projects. Fans can't wait to see what's next for the bubbly Punjabi kudi. Talking about her social media presence, as we mentioned earlier, Shehnaaz is super active. She keeps her fans updated about her life. Just a few days ago, she shared beautiful pictures with her mother. As we know, Shehnaaz shares a great bond with her mom. Having said that, check out some of her endearing moments with her mother.

Photo Credit : Shehnaaz Gill Instagram