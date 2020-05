1 / 9

Shehnaaz Gill's lockdown photos

Shehnaaz Gill was undoubtedly one of the most loved contestants in the Bigg Boss 13 house and although she's still getting a lot of love for her stint in the competition, she's been actively busy, trying to impress her fans and also doing quality work. She was seen with Sidharth Shukla in a music video and later, even appeared in a video with Jassie Gill. Shehnaaz Gill, aka 'Punjab ki Katrina Kaif' has won hearts on Bigg Boss 13 with her fun and lively personality. She followed it up with a Swayamvar-themed reality show named Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which got a somewhat lukewarm response from audiences and was eventually taken out of air due to the coronavirus pandemic. Though everybody is homebound due to the national shutdown and finds passing time hard, we are confident that Shehnaz has no such existential problems. The singer-actor recently posted a video in which she can be seen grooving from Kareena Kapoor's film Veere Di Wedding to a common hit, 'Tareefan.' Shehnaaz, dressed in a black gown, looks like a diva as she does the track's hook move. The video got over a million views on TikTok. After all, as we saw in 'Bigg Boss,' she is quite capable of a 'one-man show.' So, when we stalked her social media profile yet again we found some lovely photos of the actress clicked during the lockdown. Today take a look at these gorgeous pictures of the actress captured during the lockdown.

Photo Credit : Instagram