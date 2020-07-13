Shehnaaz Gill's mesmerising photos prove she is a pro at clicking selfies

1 / 11

Shehnaaz Gill's gorgeous selfies

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the popular celebrities right now. Her bubbly nature continues to win many hearts. She created a huge buzz for her fair play in the Bigg Boss house. Also, her friendship with Sidharth Shukla grabbed a lot of attention. Post Bigg Boss exit, Shehnaaz has been making headlines for various reasons. Shehnaaz, who is also known as 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' was seen in a music video opposite Sidharth Shukla. The duo's chemistry in the same won millions of hearts. It received a lot of love from the fans. For the uninitiated, Sidharth and Shehnaaz are fondly known as SidNaaz by their fans. She has now teamed up with Tony Kakkar for his new song Kurta Pajama. The first look is finally out and now fans are eagerly waiting for the same. It will be releasing on July 17. Talking about social media, Shehnaaz enjoys a massive fan following. She daily keeps uploading her beautiful pictures and videos on Instagram which are a perfect treat to her fans and followers. For the unversed, she enjoys a following of 4.9 million on Instagram. Going by her social media posts, Shehnaaz is very fond of selfies. On that note, take a look at some of her mesmerising selfies.

Photo Credit : Instagram