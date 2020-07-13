Advertisement
Shehnaaz Gill's mesmerising photos prove she is a pro at clicking selfies

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the popular celebrities right now. Going by her social media posts, Shehnaaz is very fond of selfies. On that note, take a look at some of her gorgeous selfies.
2534 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    Shehnaaz Gill's gorgeous selfies

    Shehnaaz Gill is one of the popular celebrities right now. Her bubbly nature continues to win many hearts. She created a huge buzz for her fair play in the Bigg Boss house. Also, her friendship with Sidharth Shukla grabbed a lot of attention. Post Bigg Boss exit, Shehnaaz has been making headlines for various reasons. Shehnaaz, who is also known as 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' was seen in a music video opposite Sidharth Shukla. The duo's chemistry in the same won millions of hearts. It received a lot of love from the fans. For the uninitiated, Sidharth and Shehnaaz are fondly known as SidNaaz by their fans. She has now teamed up with Tony Kakkar for his new song Kurta Pajama. The first look is finally out and now fans are eagerly waiting for the same. It will be releasing on July 17. Talking about social media, Shehnaaz enjoys a massive fan following. She daily keeps uploading her beautiful pictures and videos on Instagram which are a perfect treat to her fans and followers. For the unversed, she enjoys a following of 4.9 million on Instagram. Going by her social media posts, Shehnaaz is very fond of selfies. On that note, take a look at some of her mesmerising selfies.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Carfie

    Shehnaaz's pout game is on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Beauty personified

    Shehnaaz will leave you mesmerised with her splendid beauty.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    One stylish lady

    When it comes to style, be it rocking a casual look or effortlessly pulling off a western outfit, Shehnaaz knows how to slay!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Desi girl

    When it comes to Indian ensembles, Shehnaaz never fails to impress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Beauty goals

    Her hair and makeup are always on point. This pic will definitely give you hair goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    If only looks could kill!

    This pic will make you fall in love with her even more.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Oh so pretty

    What do you have to say about this carfie?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Nerdy look

    She absolutely nailed the geeky look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Too cute to handle

    Her smile in this pic is too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Mirror selfie

    Shehnaaz shows how to look good in a mirror selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

