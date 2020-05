1 / 8

Check out these photos of the Bigg Boss fame celeb with her family

Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill enjoys a huge fan following even after the controversial reality show. Her chemistry inside the house with the winner of the season Sidharth Shukla was one of the main reasons that fans of Bigg Boss are still hitched to their social media for their photos and videos. Their music video collaboration "Bhula Dunga" also received positive reviews. Talking about the same she shared with Pinkvilla "I am really happy. This is my first song in Bollywood and the overwhelming response in the last 24 hours is just amazing. People have complimented me saying that I looked natural while acting, SidNaaz chemistry is as good as it was in the Bigg Boss house". She also collaborated with famous singer Jassie Gill for a music video recently. She won hearts with her cuteness and innocence. Jassie Gill had also entered Salman Khan's show as a special guest with Kangana Ranaut to promote Panga, wherein Shehnaaz had broken down after seeing someone from her own place. Shehnaaz's free-spirited nature was one of the key reasons for her huge fan following. Known as the Katrina Kaif of Punjab, the actress recently shared a series of stunning photos of herself on her Instagram. Today we have some of her pictures with her family which speak volumes about the bond she shares with her folks.

Photo Credit : Instagram