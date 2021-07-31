Zaid Darbar’s sweet gesture to Shehnaaz Gill’s glamour: TV industry’s most TRENDING PHOTOS this week

  1. Home
Indian television industry has a new breaking news every day. Read ahead to take a look at this week’s most trending pictures from the industry.
    Most trending pictures from the television industry

    Indian television industry has been one of the most popular entertainment industries. This week, actor Pearl V Puri was spotted on the streets of Mumbai. He had recently made the headlines for allegedly rapid a minor girl and was taken under police custosy. Further, Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has been setting the internet on fire by sharing gorgeous candid pictures of herself, proving that there’s another side to her personality, along with being fun and bubbly. Couples from the industry, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, newlyweds Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya, and Bigg Boss 14’s ultimate couple, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have been giving major relationship goals this week. Read ahead to take a look at the pictures from the Indian television industry that have been trending the most this week.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Instagram

    Sweet gestures

    Zaid Darbar arrives at the Mumbai airport in order to pick up his wife, Gauahar Khan as she returns back.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Instagram

    Post-shoot day

    Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3’s lead cast, Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh get clicked together in the city post their shoot.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Instagram

    Pearl V Puri’s gym look

    Pearl V Puri gets spotted at Andheri, as he was on the way for workout and says “Namaste” to the media people.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Instagram

    Making hubby’s days betters

    Newlywed Disha Parmar tries to make it special for her hubby Rahul Vaidya as the singer crosses 2 million followers on his official social media handle.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Instagram

    Couples who workout together, stay together

    Bigg Boss 14 winner, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla share an adorable picture of the couple practicing yoga together.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Instagram