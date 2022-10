Shehnaaz Gill smiles for the paps

Shehnaaz Gill is a name that needs no introduction in the entertainment industry. The actress rose to fame with Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 13. She became quite popular for her cute looks and innocent nature. The actress did a weight transformation after the show and now is regarded among the most fashionable actresses in the industry. She often sets the social media ablaze with her stunner looks and glamorous outfits. She was recently spotted at the airport and she looked amazing as she posed for the paps.