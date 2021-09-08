Shikhar Dhawan & Ayesha Mukherjee divorce: A walk down memory lane through cricketer's pictures with ex wife

1 / 7

Shikhar and Ayesha separate ways after 8 long years of marriage

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his wife Ayesha Mukherjee have separated their ways after eight long years of marriage. Ayesha broke the news on her new Instagram page under the name ‘Aesha Mukerji’ on Tuesday. Sources in the known also confirmed the news to ANI. Taking to her new Instagram account, Ayesha wrote a long note. It read, “I THOUGHT DIVORCE WAS A DIRTY WORD UNTIL I BECAME A 2 TIME DIVORCEE. Funny how words can have such powerful meanings and associations. I experienced this first hand as a divorcee. The first time I went through a divorce I was soooooooo ** scared. I felt like I had failed and I was doing something so wrong at that time. I felt as if I had let everyone down and even felt selfish. I felt that I was letting my parents down, I felt that I was letting my children down and even to some extent I felt as if I was letting God down. Divorce was such a dirty word.” She continued the note describing her state of mind and redefining the word ‘Divorce’. Ayesha and Shikhar had tied the knot in 2012. Their loved-up pictures and posts on social media always had fans swooning over them. The end of their story together is sure to break the hearts of many. Let us revisit Shikhar and Ayesha’s beautiful memories over the years of their companionship.

Photo Credit : Shikhar Dhawan Instagram