Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh: From having wax statue at Madame Tussauds & other UNKNOWN facts

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh: From having wax statue at Madame Tussauds & other UNKNOWN facts

Former lovers Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's first biological daughter Shiloh will be turning 14 on May 27. Here are some interesting and unknown facts about her.
6082 reads Mumbai
  1 / 8
    Facts about Shiloh Jolie Pitt

    Facts about Shiloh Jolie Pitt

    Former couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, also known as Brangelina, have six kids - Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox. Maddox, Pax and Zahara are the adopted ones whereas the others are their biological children. Angelina and Brad's kids are stars in their own right. Speaking about their first biological daughter i.e. Shiloh Brad Pitt, she keeps creating a lot of buzz due to various reasons. A few weeks ago, it was reported that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh is growing close to her father's first wife, Jennifer Aniston. It was also reported that Angelina has banned Jennifer from meeting her children. But despite the rumours of ban, Shiloh still hangs out with the actress. If new reports are to be believed, Shiloh wants to call Aniston 'mummy'. The report also added that Shiloh really loves her mom, Angelina Jolie. She loves Brad as well. And right now, Shiloh just wants to spend more time with him and grow a deep bond. This month, former lovers Brad and Angelina's daughter will be turning 14. Speaking of her, here are some interesting and unknown facts.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  2 / 8
    Born in Namibia

    Born in Namibia

    Everyone was surprised when Angelina chose to give birth to her biological daughter in Namibia. It grabbed a lot of eyeballs and Shiloh now holds dual citizenship - Namibia and the United States.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  3 / 8
    She has a wax figure

    She has a wax figure

    The news of her birth created so much buzz that the famous Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum made a wax figure of Shiloh when she was just a few months old.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  4 / 8
    She's a traveller

    She's a traveller

    Since her birth, Shiloh has travelled to various countries around the world along with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  5 / 8
    She does charity work with her mother

    She does charity work with her mother

    It is a known fact that Angelina Jolie volunteers her time to help numerous charities. Very often, her daughter Shiloh also accompanies her on volunteer trips.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  6 / 8
    Good friends with Millie Bobby Brown

    Good friends with Millie Bobby Brown

    Shiloh is good friends with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  7 / 8
    She made a cameo in one of Brad's movies

    She made a cameo in one of Brad's movies

    Shiloh made a cameo as a baby in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  8 / 8
    Voiced a character in Kung Fu Panda 3

    Voiced a character in Kung Fu Panda 3

    Shiloh voiced the character of Shuai Shuai in Kung Fu Panda 3.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

