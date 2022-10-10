Shilpa Shetty spotted in the city

Shilpa Shetty is one of the fashionable actresses in Bollywood. She always makes sure to turn heads with her fashion sense. The actress has been not keeping well. The actress, who was last seen in Nikamma, injured her leg during a shoot for Rohit Shetty’s debut web series Indian Police Force, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The 8-episode web series will stream on Amazon Prime. Well, coming back to the actress, today she was spotted in the city in comfy and stylish clothes.