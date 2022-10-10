Shilpa Shetty is one of the fashionable actresses in Bollywood. She always makes sure to turn heads with her fashion sense. The actress has been not keeping well. The actress, who was last seen in Nikamma, injured her leg during a shoot for Rohit Shetty’s debut web series Indian Police Force, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The 8-episode web series will stream on Amazon Prime. Well, coming back to the actress, today she was spotted in the city in comfy and stylish clothes.
The actress opted for light grey colour pants with a top and she also teamed it with a shrug.
She will make her debut in a web series Indian Police Force. Sidharth Malhotra will also mark his debut on the digital platform.
Her last film Nikamma starred Abhimanyu Dassani and was the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Middle Class Abbayi.
The actress shared a video on her Instagram handle and penned a note about her recovery from injury.
PHOTOS: 6 times ATEEZ’s Wooyoung shows off his fla...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's Amruta Khanvilkar aces pow...
Shehnaaz Gill's hot pink fashion moment at the Mum...
6 times The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian aced r...