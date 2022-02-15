5 Adorable photos of Shilpa Shetty with daughter Samisha

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a doting mother of two kids - Viaan and Samisha. The actress welcomed her second child in February and since then, has been setting the internet on fire with little Samisha's cute glimpses. The diva is over cloud nine as her daughter turned two. Today, on the occasion of her second birthday, the doting mother took to social media to wish her little munchkin. Here's a look at five adorable pictures of Shilpa Shetty and Samisha that are too cute to miss.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Samisha was born via surrogacy on February 15, 2020. Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra once revealed that Samisha is a mumma's girl.
Photo Credit : Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Instagram
The family posed for the camera as they welcomed the baby girl into their lives. We can't stop gushing over how cute they all look together.
This adorable mother-daughter moment won several hearts on Instagram. Shilpa Shetty looks with all the love at her daughter. In the click, baby Samisha can be seen donning a yellow outfit with a matching headband.
They make a beautiful family portrait together. In the click, Shilpa and Raj can be seen posing with their little kids.
Last year, the entire Kundra family celebrated Holi together. In the click, Shilpa and Raj can be seen kissing their little munchkin Samisha while Viaan can be seen flashing his million-dollar smile as they posed for the camera.